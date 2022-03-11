Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cryptoasset sector told by UK regulators to comply with Russian sanctions

03/11/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FCA signage is seen at their head offices in London

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Financial services firms including those in the cryptoasset sector were warned by Britain's regulatory bodies on Friday that they were expected to ensure sanctions imposed against entities and individuals in Russia and Belarus were complied with.

"We are working closely with partners in government and law enforcement both here and abroad, including regulatory authorities, to share intelligence and act to prevent sanctions evasion, including through cryptoassets," the financial regulators said.

"We also remain ready to act in the event of sanctions breaches," added the statement from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England.

The statement said the use of cryptoassets to circumvent economic sanctions was a criminal offense, and that sanctions regulations did not differentiate between cryptoassets and other forms of assets.

The FCA had already written to all registered cryptoasset firms and those holding temporary registration status to highlight those entities and individuals who had been sanctioned, it added.

"Both the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority will act if they see authorized financial institutions supporting cryptoasset firms operating in the UK illegally," the statement said.

A senior European Union official said last week that the European Commission is studying whether cryptoassets are being used to get round financial sanctions imposed on Russian banks. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON HOLDING AG
02:56pGDS Holdings Down Over 21%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2018 -- Dat..
DJ
02:55pCOVID SCIENCE-GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may bec..
RE
02:54pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:53pCrude Oil Ends Higher in a Volatile Week as Iran Talks Suspended
MT
02:52pSilver Bullet Mines Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Financing, Brings Total Raised to $1..
MT
02:51pNational Bank on the Week Ahead in Canada
MT
02:48pDual registration of Russian-leased aircraft inconsistent with key aviation agreement
RE
02:46pNutella maker Ferrero suspends non-essential activities in Russia
RE
02:46pOracle Reportedly Nears Data-Storage Deal With TikTok
MT
02:45pYum China Shares Down 14% With Delisting Risk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 167 M 7 711 M 7 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,42 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-39.04%7 711
NIKE, INC.-24.38%199 291
ADIDAS AG-22.16%40 647
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-18.57%5 990
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.46%3 601
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-17.35%1 576