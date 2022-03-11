Cryptoasset sector told by UK regulators to comply with Russian sanctions

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Financial services firms
including those in the cryptoasset sector were warned by
Britain's regulatory bodies on Friday that they were expected to
ensure sanctions imposed against entities and individuals in
Russia and Belarus were complied with.
"We are working closely with partners in government and law
enforcement both here and abroad, including regulatory
authorities, to share intelligence and act to prevent sanctions
evasion, including through cryptoassets," the financial
regulators said.
"We also remain ready to act in the event of sanctions
breaches," added the statement from the Office of Financial
Sanctions Implementation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
and the Bank of England.
The statement said the use of cryptoassets to circumvent
economic sanctions was a criminal offense, and that sanctions
regulations did not differentiate between cryptoassets and other
forms of assets.
The FCA had already written to all registered cryptoasset
firms and those holding temporary registration status to
highlight those entities and individuals who had been
sanctioned, it added.
"Both the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority will
act if they see authorized financial institutions supporting
cryptoasset firms operating in the UK illegally," the statement
said.
A senior European Union official said last week that the
European Commission is studying whether cryptoassets are being
used to get round financial sanctions imposed on Russian banks.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Diane Craft and Sandra
Maler)