    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
Heathrow traffic in Feb nearly 50% down on pre-pandemic levels

03/11/2022 | 02:21am EST
Travellers head to the United States as restrictions are lifted

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Heathrow said passenger numbers in February remained nearly 50% down on pre-pandemic levels, with only 2.8 million passengers travelling through the UK's hub airport, 15% below its forecast.

"Demand from inbound leisure and business travel remains suppressed by the testing and quarantine requirements that are still in place in nearly two-thirds of the markets we serve," it said on Friday.

"While we hope that these will be removed, we also face headwinds from higher fuel prices, longer flight times to destinations impacted by airspace closures, concerns from U.S. travellers over war in Europe and the likelihood of new 'Variants of Concern', which together create huge uncertainty over the passenger forecasts this year."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 167 M 7 711 M 7 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,42 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-39.04%7 711
NIKE, INC.-24.38%199 291
ADIDAS AG-22.16%40 647
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-16.85%5 990
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%3 601
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-18.73%1 576