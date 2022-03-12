Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hong Kong leader says city is not yet past COVID peak

03/12/2022 | 12:25am EST
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday that the city's COVID-19 outbreak wasn't yet past its peak despite recent daily case numbers showing a slight levelling off.

"At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have past the peak," Lam told reporters.

Health authorities reported 29,381 new infections on Friday, compared with 31,402 new cases on Thursday.

Lam added that fresh food supplies from mainland China had largely been restored to previous levels, after panic buying by the public in recent weeks had seen some supermarket shelves emptied on a daily basis.

In total since early 2020, the global financial hub has recorded almost 650,000 COVID-19 infections and about 3,500 deaths - most of them in the past two weeks.

Hong Kong, like mainland China, has adopted a "dynamic zero" strategy that seeks to curb infections with strict mitigation measures, even as most other major cities learn to live with the virus. China and Hong Kong's approach has been severely tested by the fast spreading Omicron variant.

Hong Kong registered the most deaths per million people globally in the week to March 9, according to data publication Our World in Data. Most have been unvaccinated senior citizens.

A senior Chinese official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, Xia Baolong, who has been helping coordinate China's response to aid Hong Kong in trying to contain the outbreak, was cited by the China News Agency as saying the city's COVID-19 situation was still severe and to adequately prepare oneself mentally for this "long-term war".

He added that the government needed to do carry out its anti-epidemic work in a precise manner like "acupuncture" and to strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

Responding to the remarks, Lam said "I can assure him ... that we are putting in every effort to fight this epidemic," while dismissing the view that the Hong Kong government wasn't working effectively and in unison to battle the outbreak.

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Hong Kong Bureau; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 367 M 7 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,56 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-41.76%7 367
NIKE, INC.-26.42%193 914
ADIDAS AG-19.43%41 863
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-18.57%5 849
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.46%3 486
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-17.35%1 598