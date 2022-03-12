Log in
Hong Kong reports over 27,000 new COVID cases on Saturday

03/12/2022 | 04:19am EST
COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 27,647 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which more than 11,000 were confirmed via rapid antigen tests.

(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
