  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Summary
Islamic state confirms death of its leader, names new chief

03/10/2022 | 03:43pm EST
Handout of notice for ISIS jihadist group leader Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State confirmed on Thursday the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi and its spokesperson Abu Hamza Al-Quraishi, and announced Abu Al-Hassan Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi as its new chief.

Quraishi, a religious scholar and soldier in former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's army who led IS from the shadows for a little over two years, died in a U.S. special forces raid in northern Syria in February when he detonated a bomb that killed him and family members, the U.S. administration said.

The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to IS two years after the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.

The group did not deny or confirm the U.S. narrative and the new IS spokesman, Abu Umar al Muhajir, said in a recorded speech on Thursday that Quraishi's last battle was? ?at Ghuwayran prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka.

At least 200 prison inmates and militants as well as 30 security forces died in an Islamic State attack on the jail in January in a bid to free their members, officials have said.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 771 M 771 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -137 M -137 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 085 M 7 658 M 7 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,18x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,18 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-39.46%7 658
NIKE, INC.-23.83%200 745
ADIDAS AG-17.00%43 641
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-16.85%5 943
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%3 470
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-18.73%1 584