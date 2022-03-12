Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A

ROME, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian police have seized a
superyacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich
Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, a few
days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The 143-metre (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, which has a price
tag of 530 million euros ($578 million), has been sequestered at
the northern port of Trieste, the government said.
Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in
Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the
government said.
Melnichenko owns major fertiliser producer EuroChem Group
and coal company SUEK.
Last week Italian police seized villas and yachts worth 143
million euros ($156 million) from five high-profile Russians who
have been placed on the sanctions list.
The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by
Western states to penalise wealthy Russians linked to President
Vladimir Putin.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi
Writing by Giselda Vagnoni
Editing by Frances Kerry)