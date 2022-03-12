Log in
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A

03/12/2022 | 02:49am EST
ROME, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian police have seized a superyacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 143-metre (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of 530 million euros ($578 million), has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said.

Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the government said.

Melnichenko owns major fertiliser producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.

Last week Italian police seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the sanctions list.

The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalise wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin.

($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi Writing by Giselda Vagnoni Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 367 M 7 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,56 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-41.76%7 367
NIKE, INC.-26.42%193 914
ADIDAS AG-19.43%41 863
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-18.57%5 849
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.46%3 486
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-17.35%1 598