Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's yacht

Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the government said.

Melnichenko owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.

Last week Italian police seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the sanctions list.

The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalize wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin.