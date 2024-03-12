We are pleased to present On Holding AG's ("On") 2023 Compensation Report on behalf of the Nomination and Compensation Committee ("NCC") and the Board of Directors ("BoD"). On's compensation philosophy is rooted in the tenets of entrepreneurship, engagement and alignment. We are committed to a compensation strategy that supports our values, an entrepreneurial mindset and rewards exceptional performance, with the intention to create a unique environment of true partnership. On is committed to a compensation framework that creates and supports a diverse, fair and inclusive work environment, which allows a broad team to benefit from an appreciation for their hard work and grow within On to achieve full potential.

Our 2023 Compensation Report outlines On's overall compensation policy, principles and compensation framework. It discloses the compensation awarded to members of both the BoD and the Executive Board ("EB") throughout the 2023 financial year. The Compensation Report further highlights how our incentive structure and practices reflect our compensation philosophy and its core principles such as "Alignment to On's core values", "Reward entrepreneurial mindset and value contribution", "Alignment to long-term success of On", "Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" as well as "Win with the best talent".

In 2023, the changes approved by the NCC and the BoD came into effect to consequently execute our compensation framework to fit our evolution as a public company, while maintaining the existing core principles at the center of our philosophy. An emphasis was put on the transition to

a new long-term incentive plan for our EB and our broader leadership team. The details of our new long-term incentive plan and other changes to our compensation framework took effect in 2023 and we will share its key elements in this report. We believe that these changes are well suited to further support the long-term shareholder value creation and align the interest of key talents with those of On, while recognizing and retaining talent to continue our successful journey as a public company.

The 2023 Compensation Report is compiled in accordance with the provisions on compensation set forth in Art. 732 et seq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations which are applicable to listed Swiss companies. Unless the context requires otherwise, the words "we", "our", "us", "On", "company" and similar words or phrases in the 2023 Compensation Report refer to On and its consolidated subsidiaries.