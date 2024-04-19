On Holding AG
Report on Non-Financial Matters for 2023
April 19, 2024
The content in this report has been prepared in accordance with Art. 964b of the Swiss Code of Obligations, which became mandatory for Swiss companies of public interest from 2023.
This report has been approved by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of On Holding AG (the "Company").
This report covers the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. All information in this report reflects the continuing operations of On Holding AG (including any changes to the Company's portfolio of activities) and should be read alongside On's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, available on our website at investors.on.com.
Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, all references in this report to the terms "On", "On Holding AG", the "Company", "we", "our", "ours", "us" or similar terms refer to On Holding AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. This report uses certain terms, including "materially", to reflect the key issues or priorities of On or its stakeholders. Used in this context, however, these terms are distinct from, and should not be confused with, the terms "material", "materially", and "materiality" as defined by or construed in accordance with securities or other laws or as used in the context of financial statements and reporting required by laws and regulations, nor should the disclosure of a risk in this report be deemed a determination by On that such risk is material in the context of such laws or regulations.
Foreword
On aspires to be the sportswear industry's sustainability thought and action leader. We recognize that our sustainability journey is a long-term endeavor, and we know that along with accomplishments, there will also be challenges and setbacks along the way. Transparency regarding our ambitions is a foundational principle guiding our operations, demanding ongoing dedication and attention as our Company expands.
By openly sharing our learnings and challenges, we can accelerate our progress in tandem with our peers, collectively addressing the pressing environmental and social challenges before us.
The content in this report has been prepared in accordance with Art. 964b of the Swiss Code of Obligations,
which describes the disclosure requirements for Swiss- based companies in connection with concepts and measures with regard to environmental matters, in particular CO2 targets, social matters, employee matters, adherence to human rights and fighting corruption.
As a result of On's existing voluntary disclosure on such matters (in particular our Impact Progress Report 2022), this report provides a concise summary of our previously disclosed targets and progress, supplemented by additional disclosure and context where warranted.
Staying true to our commitment to transparency and ongoing updates on our progress, we will provide
an update on our strategy and sustainability ambitions in our Impact Progress Report 2023, which will be published this summer. Going forward, starting with the disclosure for the financial year 2024, On's fulfillment of its reporting obligations under Art. 964a et seqq. CO will form an integral part of its annual Impact Progress Report and will bring together all information provided by On in one source for shareholders and the broader public.
In line with the Swiss Code of Obligations, we will ask our shareholders to approve this Report on Non-Financial Matters 2023 at our Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2024. We look forward to receiving your support and thank you for being a part of our ongoing impact journey.
Table of
Contents
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) at On
05-11
Sustainability Goals and Progress
12-16
Governance and Ethics
17
Glossary
18
Environmental,
Social and Governance
(ESG) at On
On's Business Model
On is engaged in designing, developing, marketing and distributing premium performance footwear, apparel and accessories for running, tennis, training and all-day activities.
On products are sold in more than 60 countries globally through its wholesale channel, which includes independent retailers and global distributors, and its direct-to-consumer channel, which includes On's own website, and high- end stores. All of On's products are manufactured by independent contract suppliers. On partners with carefully selected suppliers who share its commitment
to ethical business conduct, fair labor practices and proven environmental, health, and safety practices.
As of December 31, 2023, On, with its headquarters in Zurich, had 2,433 team members globally, including retail team members. On Holding AG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ONON). Additional information about On's business model can be found in On's 2023 Annual Report.
On's Purpose
At On, we believe in the power of the human spirit and have made it our mission to ignite the human spirit through movement.
This guides not only how we design, innovate and craft the right gear, but the way we work every day. Our belief in the power of the human spirit is reflected in the five specific spirits that guide our culture and behavior at On:
-
The Explorer Spirit
Rethink and venture into the unknown
- The Athlete Spirit Build the better you
-
The Team Spirit
Start and finish as a team
- The Survivor Spirit
Get smart to save the planet
- The Positive Spirit Deliver Wow
On was born in the Swiss Alps and it's still our playground and testing lab today. Our connection with nature means we're committed to protecting it for generations to come. For us, sustainability means taking into account the needs of people and the planet. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact, putting people's wellbeing at the heart of how we do things, and making sure our values and vision create an even broader impact through our partners.
2023
Facts and Figures
CHF 1.79B 2023 net sales
2,433 team members globally
60+ countries
94 nationalities
Team member gender diversity
Gender identity (Oniverse)
Another option not listed: 0.1 %
Non-binary/third gender: 0.5 %
Men: 47.8 %
Gender identity (Leaders)
Another option not listed: 0.2 %
Men: 53.4 %
Gender identity (Senior Leaders)
Men: 55.4 %
7
Blank/Prefer not to say: 2.2%
Women: 49.4 %
Blank/Prefer not to say: 0.4%
Women: 46.0 %
Women: 44.6 %
ESG Structure
and Framework
In 2023, On evolved the structure of its ESG program to establish a clear governance framework for its sustainability initiatives and to encourage support and integration across the business.
On's ESG committee (the "Committee") was established to support the Board of Directors in its oversight and annual review and reporting of the Company's sustainability strategy and execution. The Committee meets quarterly and is accountable for the development and implementation of On's Sustainability Goals, strategy and execution plan.
The Committee is comprised of the following members from the Company's leadership:
- Board, Executive and Management Team Members: Caspar Copetti (Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors), Marc Mauer (Co-CEO and Chair of the ESG Committee), Jiahui Yin (Chief Operating Officer), Noa Perry-Reifer (Chief People Officer), and Alex Griffin (Chief Marketing Officer),
- Extended Leadership Team Members:
Head of Corporate Communications, General Counsel,
Head of Sustainability,Head of Group Accounting and Reporting, and Head of Corporate Strategy
On's Global Sustainability department is led by our Head of Sustainability and currently consists of over 10 team members based in our global headquarters in Zurich and sourcing headquarters in Vietnam. Within the department are five functions: responsible manufacturing; sustainable products and materials; circularity and waste; strategy, education and communication; and data and systems. We continue to invest in growing this team up to 17 members in 2024 to support our sustainability initiatives.
While On's Global Sustainability, Talent and Legal teams are key to driving environmental, social impact and governance initiatives, we believe that everyone at On has a role to play in ESG, and the actual execution
and implementation of these initiatives happens across all areas of our business.
This is guided by the Survivor Spirit, which is our uncompromising approach to both performance and leaving the lowest possible footprint.
Materiality Assessment
Within On's annual Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process, risks affecting the Company are assessed and ranked through a comprehensive analysis considering impact and likelihood based on financial consequences and potential damage to the Company's reputation.
In the identification of the climate-related risks, we utilize the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) categorization guidance to identify risks that could impact our business. The collective outcomes of the annual ERM process are then presented to the Board of Directors.
Our ERM process serves as a crucial foundation for shaping our ESG program. We also take action that contributes positively to our overall impact. As a footwear and apparel brand, we are conscious that the manufacturing, distribution, use, and end-of-life of our products can impact some of the ecological challenges the planet faces.
We utilize the Planetary Boundaries Framework to keep track of these challenges and look at ways we can reduce our impact.
Through our 2023 ERM process, the following ESG-related topics have been highlighted as priority risks for our business:
Environmental
Risks associated with transitioning our supply chain to be more sustainable (including materials, processes and operations).
-
Our ability to execute our sustainability strategies and achieve our goals within the currently projected costs and the expected timeframes depend on many factors, including the availability and cost of raw materials and renewable energy; unforeseen production, design, operational and technological difficulties; the outcome of research efforts and future technology developments, including the ability to scale projects and technologies
on a commercially competitive basis such as carbon
sequestrationand/or other related processes;
compliance with, and changes or additions to, global and regional regulations, taxes, charges, mandates
or requirementsrelating to greenhouse gas emissions, carbon costs or climate-related goals; the ability or willingness of our suppliers to adopt more sustainable processes or the commercial availability of alternate suppliers; adapting products to customer preferences and customer acceptance of sustainable supply chain solutions; and the actions of competitors and competitive pressures. As a result, there are no
assurances that we will be able to successfully execute our strategies and achieve our Sustainability Goals, which could damage our reputation and customer and other stakeholder relationships and have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.
Compliance with evolving climate-related regulations.
- Any failure, or perception, whether or not valid, that we have failed to achieve, or to act responsibly with respect to new or additional legal or regulatory requirements regarding climate change, could result in costs or liabilities under these requirements or adverse publicity and adversely affect our business and reputation.
Responding transparently to customer and investor expectations and scrutiny regarding sustainability practices.
-
We may receive negative publicity as well as become the subject of legal claims if we do not meet expectations of transparency with respect to our business practices, which could harm our brand image. Additionally,
if our independent contract manufacturers or other suppliers fail to implement socially and environmentally responsible business practices or fail to comply with applicable laws and regulations or our guidelines,
we may be subject to fines, penalties or litigation and our brand image could also be harmed due to negative publicity.
Social
Attracting and retaining skilled people who relate to On's culture.
-
To be successful in continuing to grow our business, we will need to continue to attract, integrate, retain and
motivate highly talented individuals with a diverse range of skills and experience. If we are unable to attract, integrate and retain team members with the necessary skills, we may not be able to grow or successfully operate our business, and our results of operations,
and financial condition may be adversely impacted.
Compliance with human rights and workplace safety regulations throughout our supply chain.
-
We are subject to risks associated with doing business in multiple jurisdictions, including compliance with existing and new laws and regulations, such as those relating to labor conditions and workplace safety,
environmentalprotection, chemical regulation, quality and safety standards, imports, duties, taxes and other charges on imports, as well as trade restrictions and restrictions on currency exchange or the transfer of funds.
Governance
Compliance with international and local laws and our
Code of Conduct.
-
We are subject to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as well as the anti-corruption laws of other countries
in which we operate. Although we have implemented
policies and procedures designed to promote
compliance with these laws, our team members, con- tractors and agents, including the partners, suppliers and companies to which we outsource certain of our
business operations, may take actions in violation of our policies or such laws. In addition, these policies and procedures might not be sufficient or adequate to
prevent violations by our team members, contractors and agents of our policies or such laws. Any such violation could result in sanctions or other penalties and have
an adverse effect on our reputation, business, results of operations, and financial condition.
To ensure our actions remain aligned with the most significant risks to our business, we actively address changes in the materiality landscape. This includes adapting our strategies, policies, and practices to effectively manage these evolving issues. We plan to complete a double materiality assessment in 2024, which will be the basis of our reporting going forward.
