On Holding AG - Report on Non-Financial Matters 2

April 19, 2024

The content in this report has been prepared in accordance with Art. 964b of the Swiss Code of Obligations, which became mandatory for Swiss companies of public interest from 2023.

This report has been approved by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of On Holding AG (the "Company").

This report covers the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. All information in this report reflects the continuing operations of On Holding AG (including any changes to the Company's portfolio of activities) and should be read alongside On's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, available on our website at investors.on.com.

Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, all references in this report to the terms "On", "On Holding AG", the "Company", "we", "our", "ours", "us" or similar terms refer to On Holding AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. This report uses certain terms, including "materially", to reflect the key issues or priorities of On or its stakeholders. Used in this context, however, these terms are distinct from, and should not be confused with, the terms "material", "materially", and "materiality" as defined by or construed in accordance with securities or other laws or as used in the context of financial statements and reporting required by laws and regulations, nor should the disclosure of a risk in this report be deemed a determination by On that such risk is material in the context of such laws or regulations.