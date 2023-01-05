Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
17.48 USD    0.00%
04:31pOn to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 ICR Conference
BU
12:02pUBS Lowers On Holding AG's Price Target to $25 From $32, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022On Holding Files Mixed Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

On to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 ICR Conference

01/05/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2023 ICR Conference.

The Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 09:30 am US Eastern Time (03:30 pm CET on January 10, 2023). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

Source: On
Category: Corporate


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ON HOLDING AG
04:31pOn to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 ICR Conference
BU
12:02pUBS Lowers On Holding AG's Price Target to $25 From $32, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022On Holding Files Mixed Shelf
MT
2022Morgan Stanley Slashes On Holding's Price Target to $26 from $34, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
2022UBS Adjusts On Holding Price Target to $32 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Goldman Sachs Upgrades On Holding to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $28 From..
MT
2022William Blair Downgrades On Holding AG to Hold From Buy, Price Target is $20
MT
2022Credit Suisse Lowers On Holding's Price Target to $28 From $34, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
2022On Holding : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Wedbush Lowers On Holding's Price Target to $20 From $23 on More Conservative Multiple,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 130 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
Net income 2022 64,2 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net cash 2022 437 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 153 M 5 550 M 5 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 158
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 16,23 CHF
Average target price 24,88 CHF
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Alexandre José da Costa Pérez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG1.86%5 550
NIKE, INC.1.49%189 644
ADIDAS AG8.57%28 359
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-1.69%5 798
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.72%2 919
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.15.85%2 225