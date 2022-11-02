Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
16.85 USD   -4.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

On to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

11/02/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022 (2:00 pm CET on November 16, 2022). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: +1 760 294 16 74
United Kingdom: +44 203 059 58 69
Switzerland: +41 91 261 14 47
No access code necessary

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Twelve years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

Source: On
Category: Earnings


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ON HOLDING AG
04:38pOn to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022
BU
10/20Williams Trading Upgrades On Holding AG to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $20
MT
09/21BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on On Holding AG With Outperform Rating
MT
09/16On : presents the first ever shoe made from carbon emissions in partnership with LanzaTech..
PU
08/17Piper Sandler Raises On Holding AG's Price Target to $30 From $28, Maintains Overweight..
MT
08/17UBS Adjusts On Holding Price Target to $35 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on On Holding AG to $34 From $32, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
08/17Baird Adjusts Price Target on On Holding AG to $31 From $28, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08/17Stifel Adjusts Price Target on On Holding AG to $31 From $28, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/16Transcript : On Holding AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 113 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Net income 2022 68,6 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
Net cash 2022 516 M 516 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 586 M 5 584 M 5 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 158
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,72 CHF
Average target price 27,88 CHF
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Alexandre José da Costa Pérez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-53.16%5 584