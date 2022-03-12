Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire

03/12/2022 | 12:21pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Handout photo shows what Pakistani security sources say is remains of missile fired from India, near Mian Channu

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan on Saturday demanded a joint probe into a missile India said it accidentally fired into its territory, rejecting New Delhi's decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident and calling on the international community to play a role.

"Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

"Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it added.

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan warned New Delhi of "unpleasant consequences."

The international community must play its "due role in promoting stability in a nuclearised environment", the foreign office statement from Pakistan said, warning of "dire consequences" if any misinterpretation by one of the sides lead to an escalation.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of

accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbours,

which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller

armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident,

which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised

questions about safety mechanisms.

Pakistan demanded clarifications from India over its safety mechanism to prevent accidental missile launches, and whether it was appropriately handled by its armed forces.

According to the U.S.-based Arms Control Association, the

missile's range is between 300 km (186 miles) and 500 km (310

miles), making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern

Indian launch pad.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by Clelia Oziel)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON HOLDING AG
10:50aItaly seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's yacht
RE
03/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's roller coaster week continues
03/10ETHEREUM - ETHEREUM CLASSIC : The blockchain with two faces
03/10ON : Cloudvista
PU
03/10ON : LOEWE x ON
PU
02/22Williams Trading Downgrades On Holding AG to Sell From Hold
MT
02/21ANALYST RECOMMENDATION : Flutter, Foot Locker, GSK, Nike, On Holding...
2021Allbirds posts wider-than-expected quarterly loss on rising costs
RE
2021UBS Lifts Price Target on On Holding AG to $55 From $40, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
2021Credit Suisse Lifts On Holding's PT to $49 from $38, Notes Q3 Revenue/EBITDA Beats Desp..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 764 M 585 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -104 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 580 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 367 M 5 642 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,56 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-41.76%7 367
NIKE, INC.-26.42%193 914
ADIDAS AG-19.43%41 863
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-18.57%5 849
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.08%3 486
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-17.35%1 598