Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object

03/10/2022 | 01:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's military on Thursday said an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object originating in India had crashed in Pakistani territory, in an incident endangering civilian passenger flights, and New Delhi should provide an explanation.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes, most recently in 2019 which saw the air forces of the two engage in combat.

"On 9 March a high speed flying object was picked up inside Indian territory by air defence operations centre of the Pakistan air force," Pakistan military spokesman Major-General Babar said in a hurriedly-called press conference on Thursday night.

He said the military was not sure of the nature of the object, which crashed near the eastern Pakistani city of Mian Channu and originated from the Indian city of Sirsa, in India's western Haryana province.

There was no immediate response from India's Ministry of External Affairs to a Reuters' query on the matter sent outside working hours.

"The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground," Babar said.

A Pakistan air force official at the press conference said the object was being analysed forensically and initial studies suggested it was a surface-to-surface supersonic missile, but was unarmed.

He said it travelled at an altitude of 40,000 feet, at Mach 3, and flew 124 km (77 miles) in Pakistani airspace before crashing.

Babar said the military would not jump to conclusions until they got an explanation from India, but said that Pakistan strongly protests against this "flagrant violation" of its airspace.

"Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain," Babar said.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hasan and Gibran Peshimam, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON HOLDING AG
02:17pAnalysis-Euro's pain is dollar's gain as Ukraine war roils markets
RE
02:14pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:14pEuropean Stocks Fall Sharply as Russia-Ukraine Talks Make no Headway
MT
02:12pWall Street slides as decades-high inflation reading invites aggressive Fed tightening
RE
02:09pLeonardo sees EU defence spending boosting cash flow, pays dividend
RE
02:08pBTU Metals Raising C$0.5 Million in a Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Units
MT
02:03pGold Rises as US Inflation Climbs to Another 40-Year High While Safe-Haven Buying Conti..
MT
02:02pComex Copper Settles 1.74% Higher at $4.6435 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pWingstop Raises $250 Million via Securitization Deal; Shares Lower
MT
02:02pComex Silver Settles 1.73% Higher at $26.202 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 771 M 771 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -137 M -137 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 085 M 7 658 M 7 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,18x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,18 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-39.46%7 658
NIKE, INC.-23.83%200 745
ADIDAS AG-17.00%43 641
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-16.85%5 943
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%3 470
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-18.73%1 584