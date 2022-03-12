Log in
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
Tanzania expects government spending to rise 8% in year from July

03/12/2022 | 01:47am EST
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania expects its overall spending to rise 8% in the fiscal year starting in July to 41.06 trillion shillings ($17.8 billion), although rising inflation may pose a challenge, a senior government official said on Friday.

Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba told lawmakers in the capital Dodoma that the government's projected expenditure compared with 37.98 trillion shillings approved for 2021/22.

The 2022/23 forecast is higher than the 39.39 trillion shillings the East African nation first said in November that it expected to spend next fiscal year.

Nchemba said that of this, 2.85 trillion shillings was expected to be borrowed from external markets under non-concessional terms to implement development projects.

"Among the factors guiding this budget guidelines includes salaries, government debt, electricity needs, water, communication, allowances and food for security organs. ..new employment, and implementations of ongoing projects," Nchemba said.

Nchemba did not give more details on how the borrowing will be done.

Tanzania is currently carrying out major infrastructure projects, including a 2,115 megawatt hydroelectric power project and a standard gauge railway line stretching from the country's port city of Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city of Mwanza.

Nchemba said Russia's invasion of Ukraine posed a risk for the budget due to an expected rise in inflation caused by disruptions in the supply chains of various commodities including fuel.

"There is a high possibility of rising inflation should the war persist for long, affecting the implementation of the government budget," he said.

($1 = 2,310.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 367 M 7 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,56 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-41.76%7 367
NIKE, INC.-26.42%193 914
ADIDAS AG-19.43%41 863
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-18.57%5 849
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.46%3 486
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-17.35%1 598