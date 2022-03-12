Tanzania expects government spending to rise 8% in year from July

Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba told lawmakers in the capital Dodoma that the government's projected expenditure compared with 37.98 trillion shillings approved for 2021/22.

The 2022/23 forecast is higher than the 39.39 trillion shillings the East African nation first said in November that it expected to spend next fiscal year.

Nchemba said that of this, 2.85 trillion shillings was expected to be borrowed from external markets under non-concessional terms to implement development projects.

"Among the factors guiding this budget guidelines includes salaries, government debt, electricity needs, water, communication, allowances and food for security organs. ..new employment, and implementations of ongoing projects," Nchemba said.

Nchemba did not give more details on how the borrowing will be done.

Tanzania is currently carrying out major infrastructure projects, including a 2,115 megawatt hydroelectric power project and a standard gauge railway line stretching from the country's port city of Dar es Salaam to the lakeside city of Mwanza.

Nchemba said Russia's invasion of Ukraine posed a risk for the budget due to an expected rise in inflation caused by disruptions in the supply chains of various commodities including fuel.

"There is a high possibility of rising inflation should the war persist for long, affecting the implementation of the government budget," he said.

($1 = 2,310.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

