    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
U.S. February budget deficit falls 30% as economy recovers

03/10/2022 | 02:00pm EST
March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $217 billion deficit in February, a 30% reduction from a year ago as receipts grew and outlays fell, largely as a result of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The Treasury said that receipts in February reached $290 billion, up 17% from February 2021, when the government posted a $311 billion deficit -- a record high for the month as federal unemployment supplements and other support payments to individuals and businesses were being disbursed.

Outlays in February this year totaled $506 billion, down 9% from the year-ago period as a result of lower unemployment compensation and other COVID-19 aid benefits.

The Treasury said it recorded strong February increases in individual withheld taxes as well as in other individual and corporate taxes compared to a year earlier. Airport excise taxes and customs duties receipts also grew, reflecting rebounds in travel and trade, a Treasury official said.

For the first five months of fiscal 2022, the federal budget deficit was $476 billion, down 55% from the year-earlier gap of $1.047 trillion, which was also a record for the period. Fiscal year-to-date receipts were up 26% to $1.807 trillion, while outlays fell 8% to $2.282 trillion. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 771 M 771 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -137 M -137 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 085 M 7 658 M 7 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,18x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,18 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-39.46%7 658
NIKE, INC.-23.83%200 745
ADIDAS AG-17.00%43 641
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-16.85%5 943
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%3 470
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-18.73%1 584