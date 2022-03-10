U.S. February budget deficit falls 30% as economy recovers

March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $217
billion deficit in February, a 30% reduction from a year ago as
receipts grew and outlays fell, largely as a result of economic
recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Department
said on Thursday.
The Treasury said that receipts in February reached $290
billion, up 17% from February 2021, when the government posted a
$311 billion deficit -- a record high for the month as federal
unemployment supplements and other support payments to
individuals and businesses were being disbursed.
Outlays in February this year totaled $506 billion, down 9%
from the year-ago period as a result of lower unemployment
compensation and other COVID-19 aid benefits.
The Treasury said it recorded strong February increases in
individual withheld taxes as well as in other individual and
corporate taxes compared to a year earlier. Airport excise taxes
and customs duties receipts also grew, reflecting rebounds in
travel and trade, a Treasury official said.
For the first five months of fiscal 2022, the federal budget
deficit was $476 billion, down 55% from the year-earlier gap of
$1.047 trillion, which was also a record for the period. Fiscal
year-to-date receipts were up 26% to $1.807 trillion, while
outlays fell 8% to $2.282 trillion.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)