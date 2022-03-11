Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. On Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. says North Korea tested ICBM system as leader expands space effort

03/11/2022 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, attends a meeting with Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, chairwoman of Vietnam's National Assembly, at the National Assembly in Hanoi

SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea recently used what would be its largest ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two secretive launches, likely paving the way for a resumption of long-range tests, U.S. and South Korean officials said.

North Korea froze its ICBM and nuclear tests in 2017 after launching its first missiles capable of reaching the United States. It has also not tested a nuclear weapon since then but leader Kim Jong Un has warned of a return to testing both.

The escalation in North Korea tensions comes as South Korea on Wednesday elected a new conservative president.

Yoon Suk-yeol has said preemptive strikes may be needed to counter any imminent attack by the North and has vowed to buy American THAAD missile interceptors, while remaining open to restarting stalled denuclearisation talks.

In launches on Feb. 27 and March 5, North Korea did not specify what missile was used, but said they tested components for reconnaissance satellites Kim said would soon be launched to monitor military activity by the United States and its allies.

"The purpose of these tests, which did not demonstrate ICBM range, was likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury, which has imposed a range of sanctions on North Korea over its weapons programmes, will announce new actions on Friday to help prevent North Korea "accessing foreign items and technology that enable it to advance its weapons programmes," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters in Washington, speaking on condition of anonymity.

These steps would be followed by a range of further actions in coming days, the official added, without giving any details of the measures.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon said they had agreed to ramp up three-way ties with the United States in responding to North Korea's evolving military threat.

Japan is also considering imposing additional sanctions against North Korea, as well as other diplomatic options, Kishida told reporters after a phone call with the South Korean president-elect.

ROCKETS AND SATELLITES

The United States and South Korea both said the missile system, known as the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at an October 2020 military parade in Pyongyang and reappeared at a defence exhibition in October 2021.

The Hwasong-17 would be North Korea's longest-range weapon, carried on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, with some analysts calling it a "monster."

Analysts said the tests likely only used only one stage of the Hwasong-17, and may have adjusted its fuel use to fly at lower altitudes.

Washington called the ICBM tests a "serious escalation requiring a united global response". Seoul issued strong condemnation and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop actions that heighten tension.

The intelligence assessments, released simultaneously by the United States and South Korea, came as North Korean state media reported Kim had inspected the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground.

The facility has been used to put a satellite in orbit and also to test various missile components including rocket engines and space launch vehicles that South Korean and U.S. officials say require similar technology to that used in ICBMs.

North Korea "has historically used its space launches to try to hide its attempted advancements of its ICBM programme", the U.S. official told reporters.

At the Sohae station, Kim inspected facilities and ordered modernising and expanding it to ensure that "various rockets could be launched to carry multi-purpose satellites, including a military reconnaissance satellite," the North's KCNA news agency reported.

"I think that the North Koreans are genuinely working on a set of technologies that have applications across both ICBMs and satellites," said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

South Korea's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said it was monitoring Kim's movements and urged North Korea to refrain from further stoking tension.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin in Seoul and David Brunnstrom and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

By Hyonhee Shin and David Brunnstrom


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON HOLDING AG
02:33aYara halts fertiliser purchases from sanctioned Russians
RE
02:33aGW Tiandi Won't Redeem 12.95% Bonds Due March 14 Ahead of Debt Restructuring; Shares Ju..
MT
02:33aEssilorLuxottica Eyes Continued Growth as GrandVision Boosts Europe Sales -- Update
DJ
02:32aChinese Shares Extend Gains; Two Debutants Post Double-Digit Wins
MT
02:31aChinese iron ore futures rise on weak supply, demand recovery
RE
02:30aHousebuilder Berkeley flags inflation worries but sticks to forecast
RE
02:29aMitsubishi Electric's ISO 9001 Certification Suspension Rescinded
MT
02:29aNorwegian Fertilizer Group Yara Halts Sourcing from Certain Russian Suppliers
MT
02:28aFood export curbs not the answer to surging prices - German minister
RE
02:28aTurkey Current-Account Deficit Widened in Jan Vs Dec
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 167 M 7 711 M 7 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,42 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-39.04%7 711
NIKE, INC.-24.38%199 291
ADIDAS AG-22.16%40 647
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-16.85%5 990
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%3 601
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-18.73%1 576