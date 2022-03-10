Log in
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
U.S. to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

03/10/2022 | 11:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday that it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In a filing, it told Judge Sarah Netburn in New York that the FBI would have released most of the required documents by mid-March, but more releases would occur into mid-April.

This was "due to continuing co-ordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing interagency review," it added.

In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 167 M 7 711 M 7 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
Chart ON HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,42 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-39.04%7 658
NIKE, INC.-23.83%200 745
ADIDAS AG-17.00%43 641
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-16.85%5 943
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%3 470
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-18.73%1 584