  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  On Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    ONON   CH1134540470

ON HOLDING AG

(ONON)
  Report
Zambia's former president Rupiah Banda dies aged 85

03/12/2022 | 01:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Zambia's President Rupiah Banda arrives at the airport in Entebbe

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Former Zambian President Rupiah Bwezani Banda, 85, died at home on Friday after a short battle with colon cancer, his family and the presidency said.

Banda, Zambia's fourth president who was in power from 2008 to 2011, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and had been receiving medical treatment.

"He died around 1900 hours today," said Andrew, Banda's second eldest child who initially confirmed the death to Reuters.

Addressing the nation in a special televised address, President Hakainde Hichilema paid tribute to his predecessor.

"We recognise with fondness his long and illustrious career in public service and we appreciate his service to the nation," Hichilema said.

In capital city Lusaka, where Banda had his family home, a sombre mood hung over several restaurants and pubs as people tuned in to Hichilema's address.

Banda had held senior diplomatic posts under first President Kenneth Kaunda before being eventually named as vice president in 2006 by then-President Levy Mwanawasa.

Banda served as acting president in mid-2008 when Mwanawasa suffered a stroke. Banda narrowly won October elections the same year on a ruling party ticket.

His tenure was marred by allegations of graft and in 2013, Zambia's parliament stripped Banda of immunity from prosecution, clearing the way for investigators to arrest him for corruption-related offences.

Banda stood accused of abuse of office, corrupt acquisition of public property and misappropriation of public funds involving more than $11 million during his tenure as president, but was never convicted in a court of law and did not serve any jail time.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Wendell Roelf, Leslie Adler, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Richard Chang)

By Chris Mfula


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ON HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -136 M -136 M
Net cash 2021 542 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 367 M 7 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float -
On Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ON HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,56 CHF
Average target price 43,42 CHF
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Hoffmann Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Marc Maurer Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Allemann Co-Executive Chairman
Caspar Coppetti Co-Executive Chairman
Olivier Bernhard Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON HOLDING AG-41.76%7 367
NIKE, INC.-26.42%193 914
ADIDAS AG-19.43%41 863
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-18.57%5 849
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.46%3 486
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-17.35%1 598