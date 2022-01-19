Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Afghan acting PM calls for official recognition of Taliban administration

01/19/2022 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's acting prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, on Wednesday called for international governments to officially recognise the country's Taliban administration, saying at a news conference in Kabul that all conditions had been met.

"I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition," Akhund said, in his first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September.

Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognise the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August while Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.

Akhund and other Taliban administration officials made an appeal at the news conference, also attended by United Nations officials, for a loosening of restrictions on money into the country, blaming its growing economic crisis on the freezing of funds.

"Short-term aid is not the solution; we must try to find a way to solve problems fundamentally," he said.

The international community has ramped up humanitarian aid, designed to address urgent needs and largely bypass official channels. But as the country faces a cash crunch and a deteriorating economy over the harsh winter, millions of people have plunged into poverty.

(Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
01:50aEQT Invested EUR20.6 Billion in 2021; Assets Under Management Rose 40%
DJ
01:48aSingapore Airlines Says Has Adjusted Aircraft Deployment On Select U.S. Services After ..
RE
01:48aSingapore airlines says has adjusted aircraft deployment on select u.s. services after ..
RE
01:47aRichemont 3Q Sales Rose Further; Jewelry, Americas Led Growth
DJ
01:46aASML profit beats despite Berlin fire; sees 20% sales growth in 2022
RE
01:45aUCB to Acquire Zogenix in Deal Valued at Up to $1.9 Billion
DJ
01:45aPuregold Price Club Buys Back Additional Shares
MT
01:44aBig Credit Suisse investor Harris backs new chairman - paper
RE
01:44aRefile- qatar airways says it is currently operating as scheduled on all 12 u.s. routes
RE
01:41aICICI Securities' Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 42% in Fiscal Q3; Shares Slide 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 155 M 27 155 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 63,03 $
Average target price 64,61 $
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-7.20%27 155
NVIDIA CORPORATION-8.39%673 550
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.64%643 081
BROADCOM INC.-10.38%246 226
INTEL CORPORATION8.16%226 532
QUALCOMM, INC.3.18%211 333