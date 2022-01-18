Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British ministers to decide on lifting England's COVID curbs

01/18/2022 | 06:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday to review restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England as he seeks to move attention away from parties held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

The restrictions, known as "Plan B" measures, were introduced by the government last month as the Omicron strain spread rapidly across Britain. They included guidance to work from home where possible, masks for indoor settings and vaccine passports for mass events.

Johnson will address parliament on Wednesday and hopes to reset his agenda following criticisms after he admitted he attended a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street office and residence in May 2020 while social mixing was banned.

He has apologised for attending, but the growing reports of alcohol-fuelled gatherings at the heart of government have prompted calls for his resignation, including from some in his governing Conservative Party.

In a clear indication that some or all of the recent restrictions will be removed, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he was optimistic that measures can be scaled back next week as cases and hospitalisations look to have peaked.

"Decisions on the next steps remain finely balanced," a government spokesperson said. "The Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over. Infections remain high but the latest data is encouraging, with cases beginning to fall."

Coronavirus case numbers have fallen in all regions in England in the past few weeks. On Tuesday, 94,432 cases were recorded across Britain, down from a record 218,724 cases two weeks ago.

The current Plan B measures have a clause that will see them expire on Jan. 26. If Johnson wants to renew them, a new vote in parliament would be needed to extend them beyond that date.

The removal of the restrictions would please many in his party who want to return to something akin to normal life.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
05:57pBHP Metallurgical Coal Operations Disrupted by Australia Covid-19 Surge -- Update
DJ
05:56ponsemi to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2021 Annual Financial Results
BU
05:54pMT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Vero, rvnc, ocx
MT
05:38pDogecoin Lost 0.39% to $0.166 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEthereum Lost 0.13% to $3164.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBitcoin Gained 1.58% to $42400.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P Revises Townsquare Media Outlook To Positive From Stable On Improving Operating Tre..
MT
05:34pWoman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 89.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.70% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 155 M 27 155 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 63,03 $
Average target price 64,61 $
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-2.53%28 521
NVIDIA CORPORATION-8.39%673 550
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.64%643 081
BROADCOM INC.-10.38%246 226
INTEL CORPORATION8.16%226 532
QUALCOMM, INC.3.18%211 333