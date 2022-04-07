Congress selects lawmakers to hammer out deal on semiconductor chips funding

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. House and Senate
lawmakers said Thursday they have chosen negotiators to hammer
out a deal on a bill to provide $52 billion in government
subsidies for semiconductor production after months of
discussion.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Republican House
Leader Kevin McCarthy named about 80 House lawmakers including
the chairs and top Republicans on some key committees that will
take part in a process known as a "conference committee" to
reach a compromise version.
The Senate first passed chips legislation in June that also
authorized $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and
research to compete with China, while the House passed its
version in early February that contained different provisions
aimed at boosting competition with China.
A persistent industry-wide chip shortage has disrupted
production in the automotive and electronics industries, forcing
some companies to scale back production.
There are growing calls to decrease reliance on other
countries for semiconductors and the White House says funding is
an urgent national security concern to ensure long-term U.S.
supply of chips.
In 1990, the United States produced 37% of all chips while
today it accounts for only 12% of global production.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday they are also
both naming 13 negotiators.
"The Senate must now restore a product that reflects what
passed this chamber with bipartisan support," McConnell said.
"Without major concessions and changes from House Democrats,
this legislation has no chance of becoming law."
The House bill has several trade provisions and would
authorize $8 billion in U.S. contributions to the Green Climate
Fund, established by the Paris Agreement to combat climate
change.
Schumer said negotiators will ensure "the Senate-passed bill
stays on track to create more good-paying jobs, boost domestic
manufacturing, and spark American ingenuity."
On Wednesday, the White House held a classified briefing
with lawmakers to discuss the "escalating vulnerabilities" to
the U.S. economy from the chips supply chain.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimando said the administration
would work to help lawmakers reach consensus, saying the
legislation "brings home manufacturing jobs, secures our supply
chains, and helps America stay globally competitive."
