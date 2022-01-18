Log in
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several U.S. destinations on 5G concerns

01/18/2022 | 08:20pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: Emirates airline sees full fleet returning to the skies this year

CAIRO (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates airline announced on Tuesday that it will suspend flights to several destinations in the United States as of Jan. 19 until further notice because of concerns over 5G mobile deployment.

The move is "due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the U.S.", the company said. It said the destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Emirates flights to New York's JFK, Los Angeles International Airport and Washington DC's Dulles International Airport will continue to operate as usual, the company added.

"We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible," the carrier said.

The White House said earlier on Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on 5G deployment that protects air safety while minimizing disruption to air travel.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Moataz Mohamed; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2021 6 685 M - 4 924 M
Net income 2021 930 M - 685 M
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - 1 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 521 M 28 521 M 21 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 66,20 $
Average target price 64,61 $
Spread / Average Target -2,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-2.53%28 521
NVIDIA CORPORATION-8.39%673 550
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.64%643 081
BROADCOM INC.-10.38%246 226
INTEL CORPORATION8.16%226 532
QUALCOMM, INC.3.18%211 333