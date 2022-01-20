Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ethiopian delays inflation data for over two weeks

01/20/2022 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the streets of a shopping area in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia has delayed without explanation the release of monthly data for inflation, which topped 30% in recent months and hit a 13-year peak in September as conflict impacted food prices.

Inflation is usually posted by the Central Statistics Agency (CSA) in the first week of the subsequent month, but in an unusual delay December data was still not up by Thursday.

"I have been reporting about inflation for the past six consecutive years and I have never seen such a delay," said one Ethiopian business journalist based in Addis Ababa, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

The statistic agency's director Biratu Yigezu and spokesman Safi Gemedi did not respond to questions.

In November, inflation was 33% year-on-year, down from 34.2% in October and 34.8% in September, which World Bank data showed to be the highest since 2008.

A more than year-long war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, inter-communal violence and drought have damaged the economy and pressured food costs.

Last month, Ethiopia proposed https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/impoverished-ethiopia-seeks-extra-25-bln-rebuild-war-2021-12-30 a 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) supplementary budget to finance and rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian assistance.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw,; Editing by Ayenat Mersie and Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
04:07aTitijaya Land Ties Up With Penang Development to Develop Land in Penang
MT
04:07aJapan Exports and Imports Reach New Highs in December 2021
MT
04:07aHutchmed Commences Phase I Trial of Tumor Drug Candidate HMPL-653 in China
MT
04:06aVividthree Signs Filecoin Mining Partnership with JVS Management
MT
04:05aTencent Cements Position as Most Valuable Chinese Company in 2021 Hurun Ranking Despite..
MT
04:03aBanyan Acquisition Prices Upsized IPO at $10 Per Unit
MT
04:02aNorway on track for March rate hike, central bank says
RE
04:00aSwiss Financial Watchdog To Launch Stress Test For Private Insurers In 2022
MT
03:58aChina State-Owned Enterprises Profit Up 29.8% in 2021 On Year; New Record High
MT
03:57aHong Kong Stocks Climb to Two-Month High; Yuzhou Group Rises 6%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 423 M 25 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 59,01 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-13.12%25 423
NVIDIA CORPORATION-14.77%626 675
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED6.34%613 504
BROADCOM INC.-15.24%232 849
INTEL CORPORATION4.12%218 073
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.69%193 166