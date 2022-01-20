Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Global energy transition to cause short-term economic pain -report

01/20/2022 | 05:06am EST
Power-generating windmill turbines are seen behind church in village of Inchy-en-Artois

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The transition to clean energy required to prevent temperatures from rising swiftly could shave 2% off global GDP by 2050 but is likely recoverable before the end of the century, a report by natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday.

While investments in technologies like solar and wind farms, advanced batteries will generate jobs, the transition will also likely cause a loss of jobs and tax revenues in fossil fuel production, said the report called "No Pain, No Gain: The economic consequences of accelerating the energy transition".

"It's by no means a way to say that we shouldn't pursue transition or slow it down," said Peter Martin, WoodMac's chief economist. "This pain in the short-term will pay off in the long-term."

Benefits from limiting the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as called for by the United Nations, could boost global GDP, on aggregate by 1.6% in 2050, the report said. But actions required to spur the transition to keep temperatures from going above that level could cut 3.6% from GDP in 2050, resulting in the 2% hit, the report said.

The impacts will not be felt evenly. China will feel about 27% of a cumulative $75 trillion economic hit to global GDP by 2050, while the United States will see about 12%, Europe will experience 11% and India about 7%.

Economies such as Iraq that do not have financial reserves to invest in non-fossil fuel sectors could suffer the biggest losses in economic output, it said.

Wealthy economies with deep capital markets that already have big investments in energy transition technologies, or a propensity to invest in new technologies, will be better positioned. France and Switzerland, for example, will likely enjoy a modest boost to economic growth.

The economic benefits of the energy transition should start to show after 2035 and lost economic output would be eventually recouped before the century's end, the report said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 423 M 25 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 59,01 $
Average target price 64,86 $
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-13.12%25 423
NVIDIA CORPORATION-14.77%626 675
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED6.34%613 504
BROADCOM INC.-15.24%232 849
INTEL CORPORATION4.12%218 073
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.69%193 166