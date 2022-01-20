Hong Kong to shut secondary schools from Monday over COVID fears

* Secondary schools to shut from Jan 24 until after Lunar
New Year
* Rising school infections; some students, teachers
quarantined
HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will suspend
face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from Monday until
after the approaching Lunar New Year, authorities said, because
of a rising number of coronavirus infections in several schools
in the Chinese-ruled territory.
The government halted classes in primary schools and
kindergartens early this month, and imposed curbs, such as a ban
on restaurant dining after 6 p.m. and the closure of venues such
as gyms, cinemas and beauty salons.
Schools will stay shut until Feb 7, after the Lunar New Year
Holidays, the government said on Thursday. While sixth formers
preparing for exams may have some face-to-face classes, all
other levels must cancel or postpone exams and activities.
"The epidemic situation has become more severe in recent
days," the city's education bureau said in a statement. "There
have been many confirmed cases of unknown origin."
The stringent measures return the Asian financial hub to the
situation that existed after it first took such steps in 2020.
Hong Kong has followed mainland China's route of
zero-tolerance of local COVID-19 cases, despite its increasingly
disruptive and inconvenient effects https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/frustration-over-covid-19-restrictions-increasingly-isolated-hong-kong-2022-01-14
at a time when the rest of the world is shifting towards living
with the virus.
This year there have been dozens of cases of the
fast-spreading Omicron variant within the community after the
first local transmission recorded at the end of December.
Health authorities said there had also been transmissions of
the Delta variant, not seen for many months. Officials have
pointed to growing clusters, including one from a pet store, as
presenting a high risk.
Cases in schools of confirmed, or preliminarily confirmed
infections, meant that teachers and students need to be tested
and quarantined, the education bureau said.
Until the end of December, Hong Kong had no local
transmissions for more than three months.
In a push to boost the city's vaccination rate of about 70%,
the government has said children aged five to eleven can get
vaccines from China's Sinovac from Friday.
Thousands of people volunteered this week to adopt unwanted
hamsters after a mass cull ordered over fears of COVID-19.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Edmond Ng; Writing by Farah
Master; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)