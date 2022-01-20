INDONESIA C.BANK GOV: WHAT WE NEED TO SEE ON PRICE PRESSURES IS WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN 2023

Log in
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/19 04:00:00 pm
59.01 USD   -6.38%
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Tracking Gains in Asia After China Cuts Rates
DJ
03:09aBradda Head Lithium to Start Trading on OTCQB Market in US
MT
03:09aVincerx Pharma Files $150 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 423 M 25 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 59,01 $
Average target price 64,86 $
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-13.12%25 423
NVIDIA CORPORATION-14.77%626 675
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED6.34%613 504
BROADCOM INC.-15.24%232 849
INTEL CORPORATION4.12%218 073
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.69%193 166