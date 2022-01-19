Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ON Semiconductor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
Japan poised to widen COVID-19 curbs as Omicron drives record infections

01/19/2022 | 01:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony amid COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan was poised on Wednesday to widen COVID-19 curbs to the capital, Tokyo, and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant of coronavirus drives record new infections.

Already in effect in three regions, the measures, set to run from Friday until Feb. 13, are expected to be approved by the prime minister after getting the sign-off from an expert panel.

The quasi-emergency measures, as they are called, permit governors to limit mobility and business activities, by shortening the operating hours of bars and restaurants, and barring sales of alcohol.

"While the measures won't be as effective as when numbers were smaller, I think they still can mitigate things," said Gautam Deshpande, a doctor at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

"The horse is only half out of the barn at the moment."

Japan added more than 32,000 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, a tally by national broadcaster NHK showed, exceeding an August high soon after Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics.

New cases hit a record of 5,396 in the western prefecture of Osaka, while the Kyodo news agency said Tokyo's daily infections will reach a record of 7,000 on Wednesday.

Although Omicron is more infectious than previous variants it appears to cause less serious illness, but public health experts still worry that a wave of such cases could overwhelm the healthcare system.

Japan has declared states of emergency four times during the pandemic, and vaccinated about 80% of its population of 126 million, although its booster dose programme has reached just 1.2%.

Authorities have "dragged their feet with boosters," Deshpande added.

Japan rolled out quasi-emergency curbs this month in three regions hosting U.S. military facilities, after it appeared that base outbreaks of Omicron spilled into surrounding communities.

Tokyo's occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, a figure closely monitored by authorities, rose to 23.4% on Tuesday. An increase to 50% would warrant escalation to a full state of emergency, officials have said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 155 M 27 155 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 63,03 $
Average target price 64,61 $
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-7.20%27 155
NVIDIA CORPORATION-8.39%673 550
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.64%643 081
BROADCOM INC.-10.38%246 226
INTEL CORPORATION8.16%226 532
QUALCOMM, INC.3.18%211 333