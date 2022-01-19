Japan poised to widen COVID-19 curbs as Omicron drives record infections

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan was poised on Wednesday to
widen COVID-19 curbs to the capital, Tokyo, and a dozen regions
covering half the population as the Omicron variant of
coronavirus drives record new infections.
Already in effect in three regions, the measures, set to run
from Friday until Feb. 13, are expected to be approved by the
prime minister after getting the sign-off from an expert panel.
The quasi-emergency measures, as they are called, permit
governors to limit mobility and business activities, by
shortening the operating hours of bars and restaurants, and
barring sales of alcohol.
"While the measures won't be as effective as when numbers
were smaller, I think they still can mitigate things," said
Gautam Deshpande, a doctor at St. Luke's International Hospital
in Tokyo.
"The horse is only half out of the barn at the moment."
Japan added more than 32,000 new COVID-19 infections on
Tuesday, a tally by national broadcaster NHK showed, exceeding
an August high soon after Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics.
New cases hit a record of 5,396 in the western prefecture of
Osaka, while the Kyodo news agency said Tokyo's daily infections
will reach a record of 7,000 on Wednesday.
Although Omicron is more infectious than previous variants
it appears to cause less serious illness, but public health
experts still worry that a wave of such cases could overwhelm
the healthcare system.
Japan has declared states of emergency four times during the
pandemic, and vaccinated about 80% of its population of 126
million, although its booster dose programme has reached just
1.2%.
Authorities have "dragged their feet with boosters,"
Deshpande added.
Japan rolled out quasi-emergency curbs this month in three
regions hosting U.S. military facilities, after it appeared that
base outbreaks of Omicron spilled into surrounding communities.
Tokyo's occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19
patients, a figure closely monitored by authorities, rose to
23.4% on Tuesday. An increase to 50% would warrant escalation to
a full state of emergency, officials have said.
