Netherlands to Launch July 2032 DSL on Feb. 15; to Tap Jan 2052 DSL on Jan. 25

By Emese Bartha

The Dutch State Treasury Agency will launch a new 10-year government bond, the July 2032 DSL, on Feb. 15, it said Wednesday.

The DSTA will aim to raise between 4 billion euros and 6 billion euros ($4.53 billion to $6.80 billion), it said. The DSTA will announce the initial spread guidance for this bond on Feb. 14.

As for the upcoming government bond auction on Jan. 25, the DSTA picked the 0% January 2052 DSL, auctioning EUR1 billion-EUR2 billion, it said.

The DSTA also specified how it plans to carry out the planned EUR5 billion increase in the outstanding volume of the existing January 2040 green DSL in 2022, saying that this reopening will take place by way of one auction.

