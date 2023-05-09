Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47:44 2023-05-09 pm EDT
78.64 USD   -2.33%
02:44pNew onsemi Hyperlux Image Sensor Family Leads the Way in Next-Generation ADAS to Make Cars Safer
BU
05/05S&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
05/04Transcript : ON Semiconductor Corporation - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New onsemi Hyperlux Image Sensor Family Leads the Way in Next-Generation ADAS to Make Cars Safer

05/09/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry-leading 150dB ultra high dynamic range (HDR) and LED flicker mitigation (LFM) establish Hyperlux as a key technology for safety-critical ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) solutions

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced the launch of its Hyperlux™ automotive image sensor family. With a 2.1 µm pixel size, industry-leading 150dB ultra high dynamic range (HDR) and LED flicker mitigation (LFM) across the full automotive temperature range, the Hyperlux family provides high performance, speed and advanced features to propel the next generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) forward. It also enables a smooth transition to Level 2+ driving automation, which requires the driver to only take over when alerted by the technology.

The Hyperlux family spans products with resolutions from 3 megapixel (MP) to 8 MP and higher, catering to both sensing and viewing camera applications. With an HDR of 150 dB, it captures high quality images under the most extreme lighting conditions without sacrificing lowlight sensitivity. The LFM capability of the platform ensures that pulsed light sources do not appear to flicker and thereby avoids flicker-induced machine vision issues.

“The simultaneous HDR and LFM capabilities ensure that the potential hazard can be identified in either very dark or bright scenes, critical to ADAS and in-cabin applications,” said Huohong Jiang, Deputy General Manager of the Intelligent Driving Sensor Business Unit at Desay SV. “With the new Hyperlux technology, automotive OEMs and tier ones can expect proven high performance in all operating conditions to accelerate more advanced safety and convenience features.”

Reinforcing onsemi’s position as a market leader in automotive grade image sensors, the Hyperlux product family boasts the industry’s lowest power consumption and smallest footprint. By using up to 30% less power and having an up to 28% smaller footprint than competing devices, the automotive image sensors deliver energy-efficient designs with the lowest system material cost. As more electronic content, including image sensors, gets added to cars, it is crucial that the content is as small as possible to fit in existing designs while not disrupting the internal and external style of the vehicle.

“As vehicles become more connected and move closer to autonomy, the importance of safety and security is more critical than ever,” said Chris Adams, vice president, Automotive Sensing Division at onsemi. “Our knowledge of automotive applications and trends, along with our engineering expertise in image sensing enable our customers to develop next-generation products that bring us closer to the Vision Zero initiative, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.”

Hyperlux is designed to meet the stringent safety requirements of Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL D) systems, while integrated security gives the highest coverage to cybersecurity threats. These sensors also offer a dual output stream at differing resolutions, allowing sensing and other functions to be performed simultaneously. Designers can benefit from the flexible architecture for the use of a single camera for multiple functions, reducing design time, risk and cost.

The first two sensors of the Hyperlux product family, AR0823AT and AR0341AT, are now sampling for early access customers. onsemi will be showcasing Hyperlux alongside other intelligent power and sensing technologies at AutoSens Detroit, May 9-11, 2023.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
02:44pNew onsemi Hyperlux Image Sensor Family Leads the Way in Next-Generation ADAS to Make C..
BU
05/05S&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
05/04Transcript : ON Semiconductor Corporation - Special Call
CI
05/03Sustainable Power Solutions from onsemi to Take Center Stage at PCIM
AQ
05/02Recession talk tapers off on latest quarterly conference calls
RE
05/02Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on ON Semiconductor to $89 From $83, Maintains Buy R..
MT
05/02Mizuho Adjusts ON Semiconductor's Price Target to $90 From $88, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/02UBS Adjusts ON Semiconductor Price Target to $85 From $80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/02Needham Adjusts Price Target on ON Semiconductor to $110 From $100, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
05/02BMO Capital Adjusts ON Semiconductor's Price Target to $80 From $75, Maintains Market P..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 129 M - -
Net income 2023 1 998 M - -
Net Debt 2023 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34 774 M 34 774 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 31 055
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 80,52 $
Average target price 92,38 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Director
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION30.22%34 774
NVIDIA CORPORATION99.47%720 942
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.71%425 677
BROADCOM INC.12.51%262 270
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.46.73%153 049
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.61%149 055
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer