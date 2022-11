2022年11月1日-安森美(onsemi,美国纳斯达克股票代号:ON)公布其2022年第3季度业绩,亮点如下:

破纪录收入21.926亿美元,同比增长26%

公认会计原则(以下简称"GAAP")和非公认会计原则(以下简称"non-GAAP")毛利率分别是48.3%和49.3%

GAAP运营利润率19.4%

破纪录non-GAAP运营利润率34.5%,同比增长约1,100基点

GAAP 摊薄后每股收益为0.70美元,与去年持平

破纪录non-GAAP摊薄后每股收益至1.45美元,去年同期是0.87美元

自由现金流7.31亿美元,过去12个月(LTM)自由现金流利润率破纪录为21%

安森美总裁兼首席执行官(CEO) Hassane El-Khoury说:" 安森美在汽车和工业重点市场持续增长,本季度又取得了破纪录的业绩。我们仍获胜于汽车功能电子化、能源基础设施、先进安全和工厂自动化等半导体含量加速增长的领域,对长期前景充满信心。我们在过去几个季度里积极审慎地进行了所需的结构变革以加强业务,现在我们比以往任何时候都更有能力驾驭目前市场的不确定性。"

下表概列2022年第3季度与可比较时期的部分财务业绩(未经审计):

2022年第4季度展望

下表概列安森美预计2022年第4季度的GAAP及non-GAAP展望:

电话会议

安森美已于美国东部时间(ET)2022年10月31日上午9时为金融界举行电话会议,讨论此次的发布及安森美2022年第3季度的业绩。英语电话会议将在公司网站http://www.onsemi.cn的"投资者关系"网页作实时广播。实时网上广播大约1小时后在该网站回放,为时30天。 投资者及有兴趣者如想参加业绩报告英语电话会议可在这里预先注册。

