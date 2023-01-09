Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22 2023-01-09 pm EST
64.82 USD   +3.75%
01/05Transcript : ON Semiconductor Corporation Presents at J.P. MORGAN 21ST ANNUAL TECH/AUTO FORUM, Jan-05-2023 09:00 AM
CI
01/05onsemi and Ampt Collaboration Increases Efficiency for Utility Solar Providers
BU
01/05Onsemi and Ampt Collaboration Increases Efficiency for Utility Solar Providers
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ON Semiconductor : Onsemi Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer

01/09/2023 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Experienced and transformational business leader Padma Thiruvengadam has joined onsemi to drive people strategy and company culture

PHOENIX - Jan. 9, 2023 - onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced the appointment of Padma Thiruvengadam as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective December 12, 2022. In this role, she is leading onsemi's people-centered activities - overseeing talent acquisition and development; DEI; total rewards as well as HR systems, insights and analytics - to enable a best-in-class employee experience. Thiruvengadam succeeds Tobin Cookman, who led the HR team since 2012 and contributed over 25 years of outstanding service to onsemi.

As the new CHRO, Thiruvengadam is also a steward of onsemi's culture and values, which are shaping and supporting the company's growth and bottom line. She will direct people strategy, drive innovation and ensure the right talent is in place to deliver exceptional people and customer experience.

"Padma has built her career elevating organizational performance across global enterprises in multiple industries," said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer at onsemi. "As a hands-on leader with expertise in guiding companies through growth and transformation while focusing on corporate strategy and people objectives for both domestic and international markets, she is the ideal CHRO for onsemi. We are thrilled to welcome her to onsemi and have her join as a member of the executive staff."

Through her impressive career, Thiruvengadam has excelled at aligning strategy and execution, business and people, to positively impact corporate success. In her most recent role as CHRO at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, she transformed the organization to deliver on a new strategy and played an important role in refreshing corporate philosophy and purpose. During this time, she led the company to achieve Global Top Employer certification for three years in a row and through the integration of the largest acquisition in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to that, Thiruvengadam served as the CPO for The LEGO Group, CHRO and CVP of Strategic Initiatives and Operational Excellence for Integra Life Sciences. She held several other executive roles in human resources and general management at global companies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ON Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 19:43:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
01/05Transcript : ON Semiconductor Corporation Presents at J.P. MORGAN 21ST ANNUAL..
CI
01/05onsemi and Ampt Collaboration Increases Efficiency for Utility Solar Providers
BU
01/05Onsemi and Ampt Collaboration Increases Efficiency for Utility Solar Providers
CI
01/05onsemi Silicon Carbide Power Module for Traction Inverters Selected for Hyundai Motor G..
AQ
01/04Onsemi Says Silicon Carbide Power Modules Picked by Kia for Electric Vehicles
MT
01/04onsemi Silicon Carbide Power Module for Traction Inverters Selected for Hyundai Motor G..
BU
01/04Onsemi Silicon Carbide Power Module for Traction Inverters Selected for Hyundai Motor G..
CI
01/04Onsemi's EliteSiC Silicon Carbide Family Solutions Deliver Industry-Leading Efficiency
AQ
01/03On Semiconductor : Best of 2022 Energy Infrastructure and 5G and Cloud Solutions
PU
01/03onsemi's EliteSiC Silicon Carbide Family Solutions Deliver Industry-Leading Efficiency
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 305 M - -
Net income 2022 1 834 M - -
Net Debt 2022 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 014 M 27 014 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 31 650
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 62,47 $
Average target price 73,99 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Director
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION0.16%27 014
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED2.23%387 860
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.68%365 680
BROADCOM INC.5.24%245 897
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.02%158 970
QUALCOMM, INC.4.91%129 296