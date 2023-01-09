ON Semiconductor : Onsemi Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer

Experienced and transformational business leader Padma Thiruvengadam has joined onsemi to drive people strategy and company culture

PHOENIX - Jan. 9, 2023 - onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced the appointment of Padma Thiruvengadam as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective December 12, 2022. In this role, she is leading onsemi's people-centered activities - overseeing talent acquisition and development; DEI; total rewards as well as HR systems, insights and analytics - to enable a best-in-class employee experience. Thiruvengadam succeeds Tobin Cookman, who led the HR team since 2012 and contributed over 25 years of outstanding service to onsemi.

As the new CHRO, Thiruvengadam is also a steward of onsemi's culture and values, which are shaping and supporting the company's growth and bottom line. She will direct people strategy, drive innovation and ensure the right talent is in place to deliver exceptional people and customer experience.

"Padma has built her career elevating organizational performance across global enterprises in multiple industries," said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer at onsemi. "As a hands-on leader with expertise in guiding companies through growth and transformation while focusing on corporate strategy and people objectives for both domestic and international markets, she is the ideal CHRO for onsemi. We are thrilled to welcome her to onsemi and have her join as a member of the executive staff."

Through her impressive career, Thiruvengadam has excelled at aligning strategy and execution, business and people, to positively impact corporate success. In her most recent role as CHRO at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, she transformed the organization to deliver on a new strategy and played an important role in refreshing corporate philosophy and purpose. During this time, she led the company to achieve Global Top Employer certification for three years in a row and through the integration of the largest acquisition in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to that, Thiruvengadam served as the CPO for The LEGO Group, CHRO and CVP of Strategic Initiatives and Operational Excellence for Integra Life Sciences. She held several other executive roles in human resources and general management at global companies.