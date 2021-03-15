Log in
ON Semiconductor : joins Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies for a Second Consecutive Year

03/15/2021 | 03:38pm GMT
In December 2020, Newsweek published their list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and ON Semiconductor is proud to be listed for the second consecutive year, ranking #38 out of 399 U.S.-based companies across 14 industries.

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm, Statista Inc., to grade the public companies not only based on profits but on their commitment to improving social welfare and ensuring environmental sustainability. The 399 companies made it into the competition based on multiple criteria such as published CSR reports, sustainability reports or other similar public disclosures dating back to 2018.

Statista surveyed 7,500 U.S. citizens and analyzed public disclosures in the form of corporate annual, corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainability and corporate citizenship reports. The analysis, and ultimate scoring criteria, were based on three areas of CSR: environmental, social and corporate governance. Companies scored according to their survey performance and key performance indicators. Newsweek designated the 399 companies with the highest score 'America's Most Responsible Companies 2021.'

'As this difficult year comes to an end, it's good to remember that we're all part of a community. Neighbors, family, friends, first responders: we depend on, appreciate, and hope to be helpful to each other. Many corporations also step up. They care about being good citizens and give back to the communities they operate in,' said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, at Newsweek as stated in its December 2020 press release.

ON Semiconductor has diligently prioritized CSR in recent years and its dedication to people, planet and profits continue to shine. Passion and commitment to doing what's right for both the company and the community are what drives the CSR collaboration at ON Semiconductor and its future in this space has never looked brighter.

'We are very pleased to be named on Newsweek's list for the second year in a row as we're committed to engineering a better tomorrow through the actions we take every day,' said Alicia Scott, senior director of people, culture & diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at ON Semiconductor. 'Our CSR efforts are deeply rooted in our core values of integrity, respect and initiative. We are continually improving how we operate our business in regards to our governance, people, environment, and in our communities. As a leader of energy-efficient semiconductors that help make the world greener, safer and more connected, we are dedicated to having a positive impact through our work in environmental sustainability, DEI initiatives and philanthropy programs.'

S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021 Inclusion

As announced previously in November 2020, ON Semiconductor was listed on the 2021 North America Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). We are pleased to report that we are also amongst the top 15% of companies listed in the S&P Global 2021 Sustainability Yearbook.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, mentioned, 'We congratulate ON Semiconductor for achieving a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021. With over 7,000 companies assessed, inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence.'

'To be recognized is a testament to the work of ON Semiconductor's various groups and departments that contributed to this achievement,' stated Theresa Haywood-McCarley, senior director, corporate social responsibility. 'Our CSR team thanks to our peers in the company for participating and supporting this assessment which resulted in this achievement for the past three years.'

Learn more about our commitment to sustainability in our 2019 CSR Report.

Disclaimer

ON Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 15:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
