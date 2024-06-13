More about the company
ON Semiconductor Corporation (onsemi) is specialized in designing, manufacturing and marketing semiconductor electronic components. Net sales are divided by product family as follows:
- solutions for power systems (53.9%): field-effect transistors, discrete and power modules, regulators, controllers, commutators , isolation components, etc.;
- solutions for advanced electronic systems (30.2%): analog components, application-specific and high-speed integrated circuits, connectivity components, large-scale integrated circuits , etc.;
- solutions for smart sensor systems (15.9%): image sensors, actuator drivers, image signal processors, photon detectors, etc.
Net sales are divided by market between automotive (52.3%), industrial (27.6%), and other (20.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (19.1%), Hong Kong (26.3%), Singapore (23.5%), the United Kingdom (21.2%) and other (9.9%).