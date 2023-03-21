Advanced search
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:21:59 2023-03-21 am EDT
81.41 USD   +1.79%
11:02aOnsemi Launches Simulation Tools to Bring Complex Power Electronics Applications to Market Faster
BU
03/17Insider Sell: On Semiconductor
MT
03/14Onsemi extends Bluetooth Low Energy MCU Family for Automotive Wireless Applications
BU
Onsemi Launches Simulation Tools to Bring Complex Power Electronics Applications to Market Faster

03/21/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Industry-first PLECS Models and system-level simulation valid for hard and soft switching applications, corner modeling and custom parasitic environment, enabling virtual prototyping

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a breakthrough in simulation tools for onsemi’s EliteSiC Silicon Carbide (SiC) product family and its applications. The company launched the online Elite Power Simulator and Self-Service PLECS Model Generator, which provide meaningful insights for complex power electronic applications through system-level simulations at an early stage of the development cycle. The tools save power electronic engineers time by providing state-of-the-art accurate simulation data enabling EliteSiC product selection tailored to customer applications, instead of costly and time-consuming hardware fabrication and testing.

Users have ultimate power and flexibility to create high-fidelity system-level PLECS models when the Elite Power Simulator is deployed in conjunction with the Self-Service PLECS Model Generator. Whether uploaded to onsemi’s Elite Power Simulator or downloaded for direct use, the self-service PLECS models deliver the optimization and accuracy required for demanding power electronic simulations. The models are generated based on typical or worst-case conditions to let the customer design within the technology boundaries. The capability to define application-specific parasitics ensures that the generated PLECS models provide highly accurate results for the customer’s system-level simulations.

“Our PLECS simulator has proven very popular with power designers due to speed and ease of use,” said Jost Allmelling, managing director and co-founder, Plexim. “It is particularly exciting to see the truly novel aspects here, including the ability to simulate soft switching accurately, the customized models via the onsemi Self-Service PLECS Model Generator and the ready-made models for corner cases.”

To date, system-level simulators and their associated PLECS models have only been valid for hard switching topologies, with simulation results for soft switching applications such as LLC (inductor-inductor-capacitor) or CLLC (capacitor-inductor-inductor-capacitor) being highly inaccurate. onsemi’s industry-first PLECS models break this trend and solve this problem for customers.

“This is a significant step for the industry, increasing its ability to get both hard and soft switching designs to market quickly,” said Asif Jakwani, senior vice president and general manager of the Advanced Power Division, which is part of the Power Solutions Group at onsemi. “Our tools enable our customers to understand how our devices perform in their application environment and fully optimize the performance within the boundaries of the technology.”

See onsemi’s Elite Power Simulator and Self-Service PLECS Model Generator at booth 1032 at APEC 2023, the leading conference for practicing power electronics professionals, in Orlando.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 901 M - -
Net income 2023 1 863 M - -
Net cash 2023 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34 549 M 34 549 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
EV / Sales 2024 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 31 055
Free-Float 70,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 79,98 $
Average target price 91,42 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Director
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION28.23%34 549
NVIDIA CORPORATION77.23%638 694
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.16%434 471
BROADCOM INC.15.13%268 378
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.44%162 356
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.49.47%155 998
