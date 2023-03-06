Onsemi to Integrate its Silicon Carbide Technology in BMW Group's Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

A long-term supply agreement will equip BMW Group’s future electric drivetrains with onsemi EliteSiC die, supporting range extension of electric vehicles (EVs)

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a long-term supply agreement (LTSA) with BMW AG (BMW) for onsemi’s EliteSiC technology in the German premium car manufacturer’s electric drivetrains for 400 V DC Bus. onsemi's latest EliteSiC 750 V M3 die is used in a full bridge power module delivering several hundred kWs of power.

The companies’ strategic collaboration during the development and integration of the electric drivetrain enabled onsemi to provide differentiated and application-specific die solutions, including optimized size and layout as well as high performance and reliability. Enhanced electrical and mechanical characteristics produce high efficiency and lower overall losses while delivering the highest system-level performance.

“With maximum range being a primary consideration for purchasing an EV, onsemi’s system approach for optimized performance across all of BMW’s electric vehicles provides a key competitive advantage,” said Asif Jakwani, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “In addition, we are able to support the rapidly increasing demand for BMW’s premium EVs by continuously ramping all production steps of our robust, vertically integrated SiC supply chain.”

With decades of expertise in manufacturing power components for automotive applications, onsemi has developed differentiated intelligent power technologies that deliver industry-leading electric drivetrain solutions. This includes exceptional packaging technology as well as an evolutionary path from planar to trench cell structures in all voltages delivering the highest level of reliability required for automotive EV applications.

