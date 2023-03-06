Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-06 pm EST
77.41 USD   -1.94%
09:49aOn Semiconductor Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Raymond James Downgrades ON Semiconductor to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
03/02ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Onsemi to Integrate its Silicon Carbide Technology in BMW Group's Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

03/06/2023 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A long-term supply agreement will equip BMW Group’s future electric drivetrains with onsemi EliteSiC die, supporting range extension of electric vehicles (EVs)

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced a long-term supply agreement (LTSA) with BMW AG (BMW) for onsemi’s EliteSiC technology in the German premium car manufacturer’s electric drivetrains for 400 V DC Bus. onsemi's latest EliteSiC 750 V M3 die is used in a full bridge power module delivering several hundred kWs of power.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005840/en/

onsemi and BMW Group agree to long-term supply agreement (LTSA) (Graphic: Business Wire)

onsemi and BMW Group agree to long-term supply agreement (LTSA) (Graphic: Business Wire)

The companies’ strategic collaboration during the development and integration of the electric drivetrain enabled onsemi to provide differentiated and application-specific die solutions, including optimized size and layout as well as high performance and reliability. Enhanced electrical and mechanical characteristics produce high efficiency and lower overall losses while delivering the highest system-level performance.

“With maximum range being a primary consideration for purchasing an EV, onsemi’s system approach for optimized performance across all of BMW’s electric vehicles provides a key competitive advantage,” said Asif Jakwani, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “In addition, we are able to support the rapidly increasing demand for BMW’s premium EVs by continuously ramping all production steps of our robust, vertically integrated SiC supply chain.”

With decades of expertise in manufacturing power components for automotive applications, onsemi has developed differentiated intelligent power technologies that deliver industry-leading electric drivetrain solutions. This includes exceptional packaging technology as well as an evolutionary path from planar to trench cell structures in all voltages delivering the highest level of reliability required for automotive EV applications.

For more information on EliteSiC, visit onsemi.com.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
09:49aOn Semiconductor Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Raymond James Downgrades ON Semiconductor to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
03/02ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/02On Semiconductor Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
02/27Onsemi Announces Upsize and Pricing of Private Offering of $1.3 Billion of 0.50% Conver..
AQ
02/24Sector Update: Tech Stocks Tumble Friday
MT
02/24Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Slumping Friday Afternoon
MT
02/24ON Semiconductor Upsizes, Prices $1.3 Billion Private Offering of Senior Notes
MT
02/24Onsemi Announces Upsize and Pricing of Private Offering of $1.3 Billion of 0.50% Conver..
BU
02/24Onsemi Announces Upsize and Pricing of Private Offering of $1.3 Billion of 0.50% Conver..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 897 M - -
Net income 2023 1 854 M - -
Net cash 2023 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34 100 M 34 100 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 31 055
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 78,94 $
Average target price 90,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Director
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION26.57%34 100
NVIDIA CORPORATION63.47%589 127
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.16%436 886
BROADCOM INC.13.17%263 813
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.33%159 202
QUALCOMM, INC.12.43%137 814