Thailand plans $42.5 billion infrastructure investment this year

Infrastructure investments in land, air and sea include upgrading the main Suvarnabhumi international airport, a dry port for containers, and a high-speed rail project linking Thailand with China, via Laos.

"These large investment plans will increase Thailand's economic structure so it can move forward without interruption," Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said in a statement.

Agreements worth 516 billion baht have already been signed with another 974 billion baht in new projects, Saksayam said.

($1 = 32.9000 baht)

