The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of ON Semiconductor Corporation (“onsemi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ON) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 30, 2023, onsemi released its third quarter 2023 financial results, revealing that the Company was “taking a very cautious approach” with its silicon carbide (“SiC”) products due to signs of weakening demand and would miss its $1 billion 2023 SiC revenue target by approximately $200 million. On this news, onsemi’s stock price fell $18.18, or 21.8%, to close at $65.34 per share on October 30, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

