Two Marines die in military truck crash in North Carolina -local media
01/19/2022 | 05:46pm EST
(Reuters) - Two Marines died and several others were critically injured on Wednesday when a military truck overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, local TV station WNCT reported, citing the state highway patrol.
Two of the injured Marines were airlifted to a local hospital, the station reported. The military vehicle was from Camp Lejeune, it said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)