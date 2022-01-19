Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Two Marines die in military truck crash in North Carolina -local media

01/19/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Two Marines died and several others were critically injured on Wednesday when a military truck overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, local TV station WNCT reported, citing the state highway patrol.

Two of the injured Marines were airlifted to a local hospital, the station reported. The military vehicle was from Camp Lejeune, it said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
05:56pKorean air says it will fly 777 and 747 planes to u.s. as originally scheduled after up..
RE
05:56pKorean Air Says It Will Fly 777 And 747 Planes To U.S. As Originally Scheduled After Up..
RE
05:46pTwo Marines die in military truck crash in North Carolina -local media
RE
05:44pWorld Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's $69 billion gaming deal as poor countries s..
RE
05:44pGAN Names Jan Roos Chief Technology Officer
MT
05:41pINSIDER SELL : Calix
MT
05:39pU.S., UK launch talks to resolve steel, aluminum dispute, address excess capacity
RE
05:39pINSIDER SELL : Masco
MT
05:38pINSIDER SELL : Huntington Bancshares
MT
05:38pINSIDER SELL : Owens Corning
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 155 M 27 155 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 63,03 $
Average target price 64,86 $
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-7.20%27 155
NVIDIA CORPORATION-11.93%647 575
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED6.34%621 593
BROADCOM INC.-13.17%238 554
INTEL CORPORATION6.33%222 709
QUALCOMM, INC.-2.19%200 323