Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ultra-long debt issuance may be bit more challenging as yields rise - German DMO official

01/20/2022 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Issuing ultra-long debt may be a bit more challenging in an environment of rising bond yields, an official at Germany's debt management office said on Thursday.

"We are a continuous issuer so we have to deal with the market we are faced with but we can play with the portfolio," said Christian Wellner, head of strategy at Germany's Finanzagentur.

"So, we can listen to what they (markets) are asking, so maybe issuing ultras maybe be a bit more challenging," he said during an OMFIF debate on the outlook for European sovereign borrowing.

Governments across Europe have taken advantage of a low-yield environment in recent years to issue longer-dated bonds, locking in low borrowing costs.

But with yields now rising as inflation heads higher, there may be some caution among issuers in issuing ultra-long dated bonds, the panelists said.

Ultra-long bond issuance "does have some nice aspects but Germany is the benchmark so if it is coming with a new issue then it is strategic rather than opportunistic," Wellner added.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose above 0% on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
04:07aTitijaya Land Ties Up With Penang Development to Develop Land in Penang
MT
04:07aJapan Exports and Imports Reach New Highs in December 2021
MT
04:07aHutchmed Commences Phase I Trial of Tumor Drug Candidate HMPL-653 in China
MT
04:06aVividthree Signs Filecoin Mining Partnership with JVS Management
MT
04:05aTencent Cements Position as Most Valuable Chinese Company in 2021 Hurun Ranking Despite..
MT
04:03aBanyan Acquisition Prices Upsized IPO at $10 Per Unit
MT
04:02aNorway on track for March rate hike, central bank says
RE
04:00aSwiss Financial Watchdog To Launch Stress Test For Private Insurers In 2022
MT
03:58aChina State-Owned Enterprises Profit Up 29.8% in 2021 On Year; New Record High
MT
03:57aHong Kong Stocks Climb to Two-Month High; Yuzhou Group Rises 6%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 423 M 25 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 59,01 $
Average target price 64,86 $
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-13.12%25 423
NVIDIA CORPORATION-14.77%626 675
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED6.34%613 504
BROADCOM INC.-15.24%232 849
INTEL CORPORATION4.12%218 073
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.69%193 166