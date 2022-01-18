Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ON Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ON   US6821891057

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(ON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

onsemi to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2021 Annual Financial Results

01/18/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company provides conference call details

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Feb. 7, 2022, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.
  • Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report can be accessed by dialing (888) 414-4458 (U.S./Canada) or (646) 960-0166 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number – which is 8631312.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi creates intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way in creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
05:57pBHP Metallurgical Coal Operations Disrupted by Australia Covid-19 Surge -- Update
DJ
05:56ponsemi to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2021 Annual Financial Results
BU
05:54pMT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Vero, rvnc, ocx
MT
05:38pDogecoin Lost 0.39% to $0.166 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEthereum Lost 0.13% to $3164.35 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBitcoin Gained 1.58% to $42400.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P Revises Townsquare Media Outlook To Positive From Stable On Improving Operating Tre..
MT
05:34pWoman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 89.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.70% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 685 M - -
Net income 2021 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 155 M 27 155 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 32 750
Free-Float -
Chart ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ON Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 63,03 $
Average target price 64,61 $
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan Campbell Chairman
Johannes M. C. Stork Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wei-Chung Wang Executive VP-Global Manufacturing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-2.53%28 521
NVIDIA CORPORATION-8.39%673 550
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.64%643 081
BROADCOM INC.-10.38%246 226
INTEL CORPORATION8.16%226 532
QUALCOMM, INC.3.18%211 333