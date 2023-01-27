Advanced search
    OTB   GB00BYM1K758

ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC

(OTB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:24:29 2023-01-27 am EST
189.70 GBX   +8.40%
04:07aBestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
03:58aOn The Beach pleased as historically quiet period exceeds prior year
AN
03:06aLondon Stocks Seen Little Changed; Bestway Buys Stake in Sainsbury's
DJ
On The Beach pleased as historically quiet period exceeds prior year

01/27/2023 | 03:58am EST
(Alliance News) - On The Beach Group PLC on Friday said that it has started its new financial year with a healthier forward order book than the prior year.

On The Beach is an online retailer of beach holidays. It is based in Manchester. Shares in the firm were up 7.2% at 187.52 pence on Friday morning in London.

On The Beach said its total transaction value of holidays sold for October, November and December have exceeded the comparative months in financial 2022, despite historically being the quietest trading period for the company.

In addition, bookings since the Christmas period have also increased, though it acknowledged it was still "very early in the year". The firm said that in the year-to-date TTV is up 68% against the equivalent period the year prior.

Chief Executive Simon Cooper said: "It's been pleasing to see the key trends we observed throughout financial 2022 continue into financial 2023, especially into our key booking period, which results in group TTV growing 68% against our prior year. We are significantly increasing investment in our brand, technology and customer proposition to capitalise on this momentum and growth our market share."

On The Beach's financial year ends September 30.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 167 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2023 3,80 M 4,70 M 4,70 M
Net cash 2023 94,0 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 0,93%
Capitalization 291 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC
On the Beach Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 175,00 GBX
Average target price 206,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Matthew Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaun Morton Chief Financial officer & Director
Richard John Pennycook Non-Executive Chairman
Stefan Nordin Chief Technology Officer
David Thomas Kelly Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC11.89%360
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.3.38%6 529
TUI AG38.62%4 082
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-3.00%3 690
BOWLERO CORP.0.22%2 240
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.18%1 865