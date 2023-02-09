Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  On the Beach Group plc
  News
  Summary
05:32aOn the Beach on the up after upgrade
AN
04:46aHSBC cuts Hiscox; Davy raises On The Beach
AN
01/27FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
On the Beach on the up after upgrade

02/09/2023 | 05:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

On The Beach PLC, up 3.1% at 178 pence, 12-month range 88.8p-316.5p. The beach holiday retailer's stock is raised to 'outperform' from 'neutral' by Davy. The Dublin-based broker says OTB's valuation remains "compelling", with the firm well-positioned to "exceed current growth and profitability expectations".

----------

Speedy Hire PLC, up 2.4% at 37.9p, 12-month range 35.5p-58p. The stock wins back some lost ground after falling 11% on Wednesday. The tool and equipment hire services company reported a GBP20.4 million deficiency in the valuation of some assets during an audit. It also expects around GBP2.9 million in costs from the closing of 20 depots at the end of January.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Civitas Social Housing PLC, down 1.5% at 60.2p, 12-month range 51.5p-96p. The stock erases its gain on Wednesday, when the healthcare real estate investment trust had said its quarterly rent roll increased with inflation, and lease billings continue to reflect consumer price index inflation increases. The trust raised its third quarterly dividend to 1.425p in the quarter ending December 31, targeting a total annual payout of 5.70p, rising from 5.55p in the previous financial year. Civitas noted strong demand and decreasing supply within the specialist housing sector.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

