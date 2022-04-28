Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ON24, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTF   US68339B1044

ON24, INC.

(ONTF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/28 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.86 USD   +1.10%
04:40pAcademy Award Winner and CODA Star, Marlee Matlin, to Keynote The ON24 Experience
BU
04/25ON24 : Appoints Anil Arora to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04/25ON24 INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Academy Award Winner and CODA Star, Marlee Matlin, to Keynote The ON24 Experience

04/28/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First deaf actor to win an Oscar to speak about the importance of creating inclusive and accessible audience experiences

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that Marlee Matlin, Best Actress Academy Award winner for Children of a Lesser God and star in the 2022 Academy Award Best Picture, CODA, will be the featured keynote speaker at The ON24 Experience virtual summit. Matlin, the first deaf actor to win an Oscar, will speak about the importance of creating lasting, inclusive experiences that reach and connect with all audiences.

The ON24 Experience brings together thousands of marketing leaders from hundreds of companies discussing how to deliver more value to their audiences and generate rich insights to convert prospects into customers. Attendees will hear from more than 30 marketing experts and discover new ways companies are driving deeper, personalized connections with audiences, including:

  • Merck on creating immersive experiences that showcase its brand and engage audiences
  • SAP on evolving its sales and marketing strategy for today’s digital-first audience
  • Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, on delivering content experiences that engage audiences

“Not only is Marlee Matlin an Academy Award winning actress, but she is also a strong advocate for hearing impaired and deaf communities,” said Mark Bornstein, vice president and chief evangelist at ON24. “She brings a powerful message about the importance of accessibility and inclusion across every industry from entertainment to business.”

Learn more, register, and view the agenda for ON24X, including events for Europe and Asia-Pacific, at ON24.com/events/ON24X.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

© 2022 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 202 M - -
Net income 2022 -72,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 608 M 608 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 717
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ON24, INC.
Duration : Period :
ON24, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON24, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Average target price 20,70 $
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharat Sharan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. Vattuone Vice President-Finance
Jayesh Sahasi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Product
Mahesh Kheny VP-Engineering & Chief Systems Architect
Alex Saleh Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON24, INC.-26.69%608
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.79%2 118 212
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.10%61 765
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.75%56 002
SEA LIMITED-63.11%46 025
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.11%43 944