Academy Award Winner and CODA Star, Marlee Matlin, to Keynote The ON24 Experience

First deaf actor to win an Oscar to speak about the importance of creating inclusive and accessible audience experiences

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that Marlee Matlin, Best Actress Academy Award winner for Children of a Lesser God and star in the 2022 Academy Award Best Picture, CODA, will be the featured keynote speaker at The ON24 Experience virtual summit. Matlin, the first deaf actor to win an Oscar, will speak about the importance of creating lasting, inclusive experiences that reach and connect with all audiences.

The ON24 Experience brings together thousands of marketing leaders from hundreds of companies discussing how to deliver more value to their audiences and generate rich insights to convert prospects into customers. Attendees will hear from more than 30 marketing experts and discover new ways companies are driving deeper, personalized connections with audiences, including:

Merck on creating immersive experiences that showcase its brand and engage audiences

on creating immersive experiences that showcase its brand and engage audiences SAP on evolving its sales and marketing strategy for today’s digital-first audience

on evolving its sales and marketing strategy for today’s digital-first audience Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, on delivering content experiences that engage audiences

“Not only is Marlee Matlin an Academy Award winning actress, but she is also a strong advocate for hearing impaired and deaf communities,” said Mark Bornstein, vice president and chief evangelist at ON24. “She brings a powerful message about the importance of accessibility and inclusion across every industry from entertainment to business.”

Learn more, register, and view the agenda for ON24X, including events for Europe and Asia-Pacific, at ON24.com/events/ON24X.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

