ON24 Announces Account-Based Personalization Capabilities Across ON24 Platform

Deliver digital experiences tailored to individual buyers at specific companies using ON24 first-party data and audience insights

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced new account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities across the ON24 platform for sales and marketing to drive greater personalization with buyers. With first-party data and audience insights captured during ON24 digital experiences, organizations can dynamically personalize webinars, content hubs, and landing pages with logos and banners, as well as content based on an individual’s title, company, industry, and interests. Now sales and marketing can target individual buyers at specific companies with personalized messages and digital experiences.

“We’re delivering enhanced personalization driven by first-party data, informed by a prospect and customer behavior, and automated through AI,” said Steve Sims, vice president of product management at ON24. “Sales reps and marketers can now provide customized ON24 digital experiences for the individuals at the top accounts they’re trying to engage and win.”

B2B buyers have greater expectations that each engagement and digital experience is tailored to their needs. Account-based personalization in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target enables organizations to deliver personalized experiences at scale across accounts, contacts, and individual interests.

With the ON24 platform, sales and marketing can engage multiple contacts as part of a company’s buying committee and accelerate conversion. Take ABM execution to the next level with the following account-based personalization capabilities:

Create dynamic greetings – use audience data to customize experiences with personalized greetings and messages based on a prospect or customer’s buying persona

use audience data to customize experiences with personalized greetings and messages based on a prospect or customer’s buying persona Drive targeted engagement – easily reach known and unknown users with personalized communications and follow-up experiences tailored to the contact and account

easily reach known and unknown users with personalized communications and follow-up experiences tailored to the contact and account Customize branding – automatically display a prospect or customer’s company logo within an ON24 experience, with no uploads or manual customization

Account-based personalization capabilities are available now. Today’s news builds upon the interest-based personalization capabilities introduced last year in ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Engagement Hub, enabling customers to understand audience interests based on content consumed and experiences attended to deliver customized banners and messages.

In other news today, ON24 announced the latest ON24 platform innovations and the availability of first-person engagement and conversion data from the ON24 platform in HubSpot. Read our platform innovations press release and HubSpot press release for more information.

To learn how ON24 first-party data and audience insights are powering personalized digital experiences, join us at The ON24 Experience. Register and view the agenda at ON24.com/events/ON24X.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005113/en/