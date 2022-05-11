ON24 Engagement and Conversion Data Now Available in HubSpot

Link ON24 first-person data and insights to contacts in HubSpot to inform and trigger the next best actions across sales and marketing

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced the availability of engagement and conversation data from the ON24 platform in HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies. This builds upon the previous integration of ON24 registrant and attendee profiles, campaign information, and event details in HubSpot. In just under six months since ON24 was listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace, more than 75 customers have implemented ON24 with HubSpot. With ON24 first-person data and engagement insights now available in HubSpot, sales and marketing can uncover more opportunities to drive personalized interactions and better qualify leads for sales and marketing follow-up.

“ON24 and HubSpot give organizations a complete view of all their prospect and customer-facing activities across sales and marketing,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “Customers can link their ON24 engagement and conversion data to contacts in HubSpot and make it actionable to deliver the right interaction at the right time with their buyers.”

ON24 and HubSpot are helping sales and marketing shift from manual handoffs to automating next best actions with prospects and customers. First-person engagement and intent data captured during ON24 digital experiences such as demo requests, meetings booked, content downloaded, poll responses, and questions asked automatically flow into HubSpot to inform and trigger actions for sales and marketing teams.

“With ON24 data in HubSpot, customers can have visibility of their engaged contacts and activities in HubSpot,” said Kris Jenkins, global head of strategic alliances and business development at ON24. “Now HubSpot users can use their audience engagement data in ON24 to connect the right messages with their buyers and better understand the marketing activities that are creating sales opportunities.”

In other news today, ON24 announced the latest ON24 platform innovations and new account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities for sales and marketing to drive greater personalization with buyers. Read our platform innovations press release and account-based personalization press release for more information.

ON24 engagement and conversion data is available now in HubSpot through ON24 Connect. To learn how ON24 and HubSpot together can help trigger the next best action for sales and marketing, join us at The ON24 Experience. Register and view the agenda at ON24.com/events/ON24X.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

© 2022 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005114/en/