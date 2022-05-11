ON24 Platform Innovations Deliver More Engagement, First-Party Data, and Personalization

Customers have additional ways to enhance audience experiences and capture greater insights to drive sales and marketing

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced the latest innovations across the ON24 platform. Customers can enhance prospect and customer engagement, capture more audience insights, and deliver better personalized experiences with the following new products, features, and capabilities.

New live engagement experience – Available now, ON24 Forums enables organizations to drive high-touch moderated discussions that deepen audience participation. Companies can create and scale fully branded, customized digital experiences that capture rich first-person insights, including executive engagement, focus groups, and expert-led trainings. Read the ON24 Forums press releasefor more information.

Enhanced breakout rooms – NewON24 Breakouts capabilities allow attendees to raise their hands during breakouts; give marketers the ability configure how names are displayed, including anonymous attendees; enable recording and archiving of breakout discussions; and provide attendees engagement tools on their mobile devices. New capabilities in ON24 Breakouts are available now in ON24 Webcast Elite.

Expanded chat capabilities – Available now, new features across the ON24 platform allow an unlimited number of attendees to chat during digital experiences as well as send direct messages to each other. Audiences can now react to messages, reply to specific chats, and send emojis. Moderators also have the control to delete messages.

Account-based personalization – new account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities across the ON24 platform enable sales and marketing to use first-party data and audience insights to dynamically personalize webinars, content hubs, and landing pages with logos, as well as content based on an individual's title, company, industry, and interests. Available now, sales and marketing can target individuals at specific companies through personalized messages and digital experiences. Read the account-based personalization press release for more information.

Deliver hybrid virtual conferences – Hybrid event features in ON24 Virtual Conference allow audiences to choose a virtual or physical event experience when registering, as well as personalized QR codes to check-in each participant at the venue. Now customers have more choices to deliver hybrid event experiences with ON24 Virtual Conference or ON24 Webcast Elite. New hybrid event features are available now in ON24 Virtual Conference.

Hybrid event features in ON24 Virtual Conference allow audiences to choose a virtual or physical event experience when registering, as well as personalized QR codes to check-in each participant at the venue. Now customers have more choices to deliver hybrid event experiences with ON24 Virtual Conference or ON24 Webcast Elite. New hybrid event features are available now in ON24 Virtual Conference. New reporting across ON24 platform – ON24 Intelligence gives organizations more ways to track, analyze, and report on engagement. Securely share reports in ON24 Webcast Elite externally and monitor all access. Benchmark engagement performance against industry peers and similar use cases across all ON24 experiences. Monitor metrics for all categories in ON24 Engagement Hub, as well as track new buying signals and chat data. Track ON24 Forums and ON24 Go Live event engagement for each user on the prospect engagement profile. See the full list of URLs added to ON24 experiences and all clicks and views in one place. Get new audience reporting in ON24 Go Live and view first-party engagement details for every event and session. All reporting capabilities are available now.

In other news today, ON24 announced the availability of first-person engagement and conversion data from the ON24 platform in HubSpot. Read our HubSpot press release for more information.

To learn more about the latest ON24 innovations, join us at The ON24 Experience. Register and view the agenda at ON24.com/events/ON24X.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

