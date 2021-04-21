ON24 : Center for Marketing Transformation Provides Exclusive Insights to Maximize Digital Experiences

Insights gathered from ON24 Digital Experience Platform enable marketers to drive engagement and generate data that power personalization

SAN FRANCISCO - April 21, 2021 -ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced a new research portal within the Center for Marketing Transformation to help marketers accelerate their digital-first strategies and transform how they engage customers. The portal is available next week for all ON24 Webcast Elite customers, providing exclusive insights using the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. With the Center for Marketing Transformation, companies have access to best practices in creating compelling digital experiences and capturing the data they need to drive personalized customer interactions.

'We're helping companies across industries shift to digital-first engagement strategies with a combination of industry-leading insights and innovative technology,' said Cheri Keith, head of strategy and research at ON24. 'The Center for Marketing Transformation gives marketers best practices to drive impactful marketing programs using the ON24 Digital Experience platform.

More than 2,000 companies use the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to engage their customers. Last year, organizations delivered over 200,000 digital experiences totaling 2.5 billion engagement minutes with customers and prospects. With unique insights into these digital experiences across different industries, ON24 provides research for customers to get the most out of their marketing efforts.

The portal will provide marketers the following insights to keep up with the latest digital marketing strategies and tactics to engage audiences:

Quarterly benchmark reports on the digital experiences that are driving deeper customer engagement, including specific vertical industries such as life sciences and manufacturing

Analysis of the current trends in digital marketing, from artificial intelligence to the newest technology and approaches, that are transforming marketing and sales execution

Playbooks for leveraging data and analytics to create compelling and personalized digital engagement and content experiences

To learn more, join us at The ON24 Experience virtual event on April 28, 2021 where Cheri Keith will share how the Center for Marketing Transformation is giving customers the resources and insight to build resilient revenue marketing strategies. Register at ON24.com/Experience.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping more than 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

