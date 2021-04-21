Log in
ON24 : Center for Marketing Transformation Provides Exclusive Insights to Maximize Digital Experiences

04/21/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights gathered from ON24 Digital Experience Platform enable marketers to drive engagement and generate data that power personalization

SAN FRANCISCO - April 21, 2021 -ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced a new research portal within the Center for Marketing Transformation to help marketers accelerate their digital-first strategies and transform how they engage customers. The portal is available next week for all ON24 Webcast Elite customers, providing exclusive insights using the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. With the Center for Marketing Transformation, companies have access to best practices in creating compelling digital experiences and capturing the data they need to drive personalized customer interactions.

'We're helping companies across industries shift to digital-first engagement strategies with a combination of industry-leading insights and innovative technology,' said Cheri Keith, head of strategy and research at ON24. 'The Center for Marketing Transformation gives marketers best practices to drive impactful marketing programs using the ON24 Digital Experience platform.

More than 2,000 companies use the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to engage their customers. Last year, organizations delivered over 200,000 digital experiences totaling 2.5 billion engagement minutes with customers and prospects. With unique insights into these digital experiences across different industries, ON24 provides research for customers to get the most out of their marketing efforts.

The portal will provide marketers the following insights to keep up with the latest digital marketing strategies and tactics to engage audiences:

  • Quarterly benchmark reports on the digital experiences that are driving deeper customer engagement, including specific vertical industries such as life sciences and manufacturing
  • Analysis of the current trends in digital marketing, from artificial intelligence to the newest technology and approaches, that are transforming marketing and sales execution
  • Playbooks for leveraging data and analytics to create compelling and personalized digital engagement and content experiences

To learn more, join us at The ON24 Experience virtual event on April 28, 2021 where Cheri Keith will share how the Center for Marketing Transformation is giving customers the resources and insight to build resilient revenue marketing strategies. Register at ON24.com/Experience.

About ON24
ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping more than 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains 'forward-looking statements' under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: 'expect,' 'convert,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'future,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

###

Media Contact:
Roger Villareal
press@on24.com

Investor Contact:
Maili Bergman
investorrelations@on24.com

Disclaimer

ON24 Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
