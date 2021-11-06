Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ON24, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTF   US68339B1044

ON24, INC.

(ONTF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ONTF EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of ON24, Inc.

11/06/2021 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. (“ON24”) (NYSE: ONTF). The action charges ON24 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s February 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). As a result of ON24’s materially misleading statements made in connection with the company’s registration statement and prospectus, investors have suffered significant losses.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ON24 LOSSES

TO VIEW OUR VIDEO, PLEASE, CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 3, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: February 3, 2021 through November 3, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

ON24’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT
ON24 markets products and services based upon webcasting, virtual event and environment technology via an AI powered platform that enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth.

On February 3, 2021, ON24 conducted its IPO at $50 a share, selling 8.6 million shares of stock and generating nearly $430 million in new capital. On August 11, 2021, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, ON24 reported a net loss of $2.5 million, compared to a net income of $5.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Following this news, ON24’s stock price fell $10.00 per share, or 30.95%, and closed at $22.31 on August 11, 2021. Since then, ON24’s stock has continued to plummet, and as of November 3, 2021, the company’s stock has declined over 60% from the IPO price.

WHAT CAN I DO?
ON24 investors may, no later than January 3, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages ON24 investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?
A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ON24, INC.
10:35aONTF EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud C..
BU
11/05Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Agai..
PR
11/05ON24 SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOU : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losse..
BU
11/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against ON24, In..
BU
11/05Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
11/05ONTF INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ON24, Inc. Investors of ..
PR
11/04ON24 ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
11/04The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) on Behalf..
BU
11/04INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ON24, Inc. (ONT..
BU
11/04ONTF ALERT : ON24, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class A..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ON24, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 203 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ON24, INC.
Duration : Period :
ON24, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON24, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,88 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharat Sharan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. Vattuone Chief Financial Officer
Jayesh Sahasi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Product
Mahesh Kheny VP-Engineering & Chief Systems Architect
Alex Saleh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON24, INC.0.00%834
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.09%2 523 132
SEA LIMITED79.74%197 550
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC88.23%111 266
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE63.74%82 661
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.53%78 650