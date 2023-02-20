Advanced search
    ONTF   US68339B1044

ON24, INC.

(ONTF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
10.15 USD   -3.15%
Prayuth narrows gap in poll on top choice for Thailand PM

02/20/2023 | 10:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha campaigns as PM candidate for the United Thai Nation Party ahead of a general election this year, in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has gained ground on frontrunner Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a new survey on Thailand's top choice for premier, which showed the former coup leader was the most popular choice in the capital Bangkok.

Political newcomer Paetongtarn, the daughter of ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was backed by 28.5% of the 1,571 respondents in the Feb. 17-18 survey by Super Poll released on Monday, closely followed by Prayuth on 25.7%.

With an election due by May, the survey will be a boost for former army chief Prayuth, 68, who garnered less than half of the support of Paetongtarn, 36, in polls since September by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The survey by Super Poll, a private research agency, showed Prayuth as the top choice in Bangkok among a third of those surveyed, while Paetongtarn was picked by 21.3% of respondents in the capital.

Paetongtarn was the choice of 29.9% of Thais outside of Bangkok, compared with Prayuth on 24.3%.

The election will showcase the bitter rivalries at the heart of 17 years of on-and-off political tumult in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai party and its previous incarnations have won every election in the past two decades, drawing their main electoral strength from the populous, largely rural northeast of the country. But three of their governments have been removed from office, by military coups and court rulings.

Prayuth, who has switched to a new party, led the coup against the administration of Yingluck Shinawatra - Paetongtarn's aunt - in 2014 and has been in power ever since.

Paetongtarn at the weekend told Reuters military intervention had made Thailand go backwards and said it was time for bigger reforms to address festering problems.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 26,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 488 M 488 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 717
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ON24, INC.
ON24, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ON24, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,15 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target -3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharat Sharan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. Vattuone Vice President-Finance
Jayesh Sahasi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Product
Mahesh Kheny VP-Engineering & Chief Systems Architect
Alex Saleh Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ON24, INC.17.61%488
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.61%1 920 948
SYNOPSYS INC.11.01%54 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.04%53 070
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.79%52 500
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION30.99%43 200